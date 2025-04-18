A citizen of the United States attempted to hijack a small Tropic Air plane in Belize on Thursday (local time), injuring three people before being shot dead by a fellow passenger.

A knife-wielding citizen of the United States attempted to hijack a small Tropic Air plane in Belize on Thursday, April 17 (local time), injuring three people before being shot dead by a fellow passenger, the New York Post reported citing officials. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

State of emergency at airport

The incident occurred mid-air on a flight bound for San Pedro, when the suspect started attacking passengers with a knife. A state of emergency was declared at the Philip SW Goldson International Airport due to the attack. The assailant was later identified as Akinyela Sawa Taylor, a 49-year-old American citizen from California state, according to Belize Commissioner of Police Chester Williams.

Passenger called a 'hero'

Commissioner Williams praised the passenger who intervened and shot Taylor, calling them a "hero", as reported by the New York Post. Authorities said that it remains unclear how Taylor managed to bring a knife onto the plane.

Belizean officials contact US

Belizean officials have contacted the US Embassy for assistance in the ongoing investigation into the incident.

Belize, a small country, is inhabited by around 4,10,000 people, according to official data from 2023, making it the least populated nation in Central American region.

(With inputs from ANI).