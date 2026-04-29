King Charles roasts US President Donald Trump in state dinner, British royal says 'You'd be speaking French without us'

King Charles III addressed the US Congress during a state visit, condemning violence against democratic institutions and urging unity.

During his state visit to the United States, King Charles III addressed a joint session of the US Congress, strongly condemning recent violence linked to a shooting incident near the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington. Referring to the attack and broader security concerns, he stressed that attempts to destabilise democratic systems through violence would ultimately fail. His remarks were framed around a message of resilience and institutional strength.

Call for Democratic Solidarity

The British monarch emphasised the importance of unity among democratic nations, despite political differences. He highlighted shared responsibilities in protecting citizens and maintaining democratic governance. According to Charles, cooperation and mutual respect remain essential in safeguarding freedoms and ensuring public safety in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

Historic References and Light-Hearted Remarks

While delivering his speech, King Charles blended serious themes with humour and historical references, earning laughter from lawmakers. He alluded to longstanding UK-US relations, joking about historical military outcomes and colonial-era rivalries. One of his remarks playfully referenced past conflicts between Britain and France in North America, drawing on well-known historical context to lighten the tone of his address.

He also acknowledged past American and British interactions, including references to events such as the War of 1812 and symbolic episodes like the Burning of Washington. These comments were presented in a self-aware manner, highlighting the complex but enduring history shared by both nations.

Reinforcing the UK–US Alliance

The speech also celebrated the evolving partnership between the United Kingdom and the United States. Marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, Charles reflected on how the former colonial rivalry had transformed into one of the world’s most influential alliances. He described the relationship as a cornerstone of global stability and encouraged both nations to resist isolationist tendencies.

Diplomacy and Light Moments with US Leadership

US President Donald Trump responded warmly to the address, using humour to acknowledge the reception of the King’s speech among lawmakers. The exchange underscored a cordial tone during the state visit, with both sides highlighting the importance of continued diplomatic engagement.

A Message of Enduring Partnership

Closing his address, King Charles reiterated the deep cultural and historical ties between the two nations. He called for continued cooperation in addressing global challenges and reaffirmed that the UK–US relationship remains one of the most significant alliances in modern history.