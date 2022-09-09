Search icon
King Charles names William, Kate as Prince and Princess of Wales after Queen Elizabeth's death

In his first statement after his mother's death, Charles stated he was happy to declare William the Prince of Wales, a title he had held since 1958.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: Reuters |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 11:51 PM IST

Photo: Reuters

Britain's King Charles on Friday bestowed on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, which he and his late wife Diana previously held.

Also, READ: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on September 19, Prince Charles to be proclaimed King tomorrow

Diana was a hugely popular figure who was under constant media scrutiny from her wedding onwards and the subject of a massive outpouring of grief when she died aged 36 in a car crash in 1997, five years after she and Charles separated.

A royal source said Kate appreciated the history associated with the title but would seek to create her own path as Princess of Wales.

Delivering his first speech to the nation since the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, Charles said he was proud to make his heir William the Prince of Wales, a title Charles had held since 1958.

"With Catherine (Kate) beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given," he said.

William and Kate, both 40, have taken on central roles within the royal family in recent years, appearing regularly in public and increasingly taking their three young children to events such as the queen's Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

