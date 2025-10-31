FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
World

WORLD

King Charles III strips Prince Andrew of royal titles, evicts him from his residence due to...

A statement from the Buckingham Palace said that Andrew's brother and King Charles III has decided to strip him off all his royal titles and honours.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 07:17 AM IST

King Charles III strips Prince Andrew of royal titles, evicts him from his residence due to...
Britain's King Charles has begun formal proceedings to strip his younger brother Prince Andrew of his royal titles and ordered him to vacate his Windsor residence, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday (local time).

The decision comes amid renewed public scrutiny of the 65-year-old Duke of York's association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, following the release of Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir "Nobody's Girl". Giuffre, who died by suicide in April at the age of 41, had accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager--allegations the prince has repeatedly denied, CNN reported.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew." It further added, "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation."

According to CNN reports, Andrew will relocate to a property on the King's privately owned Sandringham estate, rather than one belonging to the Crown Estate. The move will be privately funded by King Charles and implemented as soon as practicable.

The Palace emphasised that these actions were taken despite Andrew's continued denials, citing "serious lapses of judgement" on his part. Sources told CNN that King Charles intends to issue royal warrants to revoke Andrew's peerages connected to York, Inverness and Killyleagh, rather than seeking a parliamentary act.

Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will retain their royal titles, as per the 1917 rules established by King George V, which grant such honours to children of the sons of a sovereign.

Buckingham Palace also stated that the British government had been consulted on the King's decision and expressed its full support for the move. "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," the statement added.

Earlier this month, Prince Andrew had reportedly offered to relinquish his titles in a bid to ease public criticism, but the gesture failed to quell outrage over his ties to Epstein. Questions also persist over how he financed a multimillion-dollar settlement paid to Giuffre in 2022 and maintained his lifestyle despite stepping back from royal duties in 2019, CNN reported.

Public anger deepened after reports emerged that Andrew had paid just USD 1 million for his Royal Lodge mansion in 2003 and continued to occupy it on a symbolic "peppercorn rent."

On Monday, the British monarch was heckled by a protester who could be heard shouting "How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?" as he carried out a cathedral visit in northwest England, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, the family of Virginia Giuffre released a statement on Thursday, saying, "Our sister, a child when she was sexually assaulted by Andrew, never stopped fighting for accountability... Today, she declares victory." They added that they would "not rest until the same accountability applies to all abusers and abettors connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell." 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

