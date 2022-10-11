Coronation of Britain's King Charles III to be held in May 2023, says Buckingham Palace

King Charles III will be crowned on May 6 next year. (Photo: Twitter/Royal Family)

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6, 2023, Buckingham Palace has announced, vowing to reflect the monarchy's historic traditions and its modern role.

"The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort," The Royal Family tweeted on Tuesday.

The Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey.



The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles crowned alongside The Queen Consort. October 11, 2022

