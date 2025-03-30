King Charles feels better after hospitalisation, reviews engagements, plans recovery in his garden, and prepares for Italy visit.

King Charles III, aged 76, is reportedly feeling better after a brief hospital visit due to temporary side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment. He was admitted on Thursday, leading to the cancellation of his scheduled engagements for both Thursday and Friday. Now, Buckingham Palace is reviewing whether his upcoming commitments should be postponed or modified while he continues his recovery.

King Charles' Health and Recovery Plan

According to a report by The Times, the King plans to spend time in his garden to aid his recovery rather than resting in bed. His health will be reassessed on Monday to determine whether he can resume his engagements as planned. Sources close to the King have mentioned that while he understands the need to take care of his health, he also wants his doctors to acknowledge the positive impact his work has on him.

State Visit to Italy Still on Track

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles' upcoming state visit to Italy is expected to proceed as scheduled in the coming week. However, in the days leading up to it, he may be advised to reduce his workload to ensure a smooth recovery.

King Charles' Determination to Keep Working

Despite his health challenges, King Charles remains determined to continue his royal duties. Reports indicate that he was “disappointed” when his engagements were postponed after his hospital visit. His aides have described the situation as “a bump in the road” rather than a serious setback in his ongoing cancer treatment. Since his diagnosis was publicly announced in February last year, the King has followed the motto of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill: "Keep buggering on!"—a reflection of his commitment to carrying on despite difficulties.

Weekend Plans at Highgrove

The King will spend his weekend at his Gloucestershire retreat in Highgrove, where he was seen waving and smiling as he left for his planned time off. Sources at Buckingham Palace say he is in good spirits and prefers to recover by being outdoors rather than resting indoors.

Reason for Hospitalisation

Palace officials have not disclosed the exact type of cancer King Charles has or the specific treatment he is undergoing. However, they confirmed that his recent hospitalisation was due to temporary side effects from his ongoing medical treatment.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace stated: "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer, the King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital."

They further added: "His Majesty extends his sincere apologies to those who may have been inconvenienced or disappointed due to the cancellations. He hopes to reschedule his engagements soon and appreciates the efforts made by those involved in planning them."

While King Charles continues to prioritise his health, his determination to fulfil his royal duties remains strong. His aides and doctors will carefully monitor his condition to ensure he balances work and recovery effectively.