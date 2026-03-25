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US-Israel-Iran war: Kim Jong Un uses Iran war to defend North Korea's nuclear weapons, calls US 'terrorist state'

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has defended his country's decision to maintain nuclear weapons, saying the ongoing war involving Iran demonstrates the need for a strong military deterrence.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 25, 2026, 03:32 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

US-Israel-Iran war: Kim Jong Un uses Iran war to defend North Korea's nuclear weapons, calls US 'terrorist state'
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North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has reacted to the ongoing Iran war, and has used that to defend his country's decision to maintain nuclear weapons, saying the ongoing war involving Iran demonstrates the need for a strong military deterrence, according to the South Korean state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

In remarks reported by KCNA, Kim on Tuesday, in a speech to North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly, accused the United States of carrying out "terrorism and invasions" across differentregions, referring to Washington's ongoing conflict with Iran, though he did not directly mention US President Donald Trump.

Here's what Kim Jong Un said

"Dignity, interest and the final victory of a country can only be guaranteed by the most powerful might," the KCNA quoted Kim as saying. " Whether the enemies choose confrontation or peaceful coexistence, that's their choice, and we are ready to respond to any choice."

He vowed to further advance North Korea's "defensive nuclear deterrence" and maintain a "prompt and precise" response posture for its nuclear forces to address "strategic threats" to national and regional security, as reported by KCNA. North Korea "will continue to solidify its status as a nuclear weapons state ... while aggressively staging campaigns to crush any provocations by hostile forces," Kim said, as quoted by KCNA.

Kim Jong Un slams South Korea: 'Most hostile nation'

In the same address, Kim also escalated rhetoric toward South Korea, formally declaring it the "most hostile nation." North Korea "officially" recognised South Korea as the most hostile nation and will thoroughly ignore and disregard it through the clearest remarks and actions," Kim was quoted by KCNA as saying, warning of "merciless" consequences if Seoul carries out any actions that provoke Pyongyang.

(ANI Inputs)

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