Kim Jong Un's wife reappears after 1-year absence from public eye - Details here

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's wife, Ri Sol-ju, made her first appearance after disappearing from the public sphere for over a year.

She has been seen with her husband at a concert on Tuesday to mark the birthday of Kim's late father and former leader, Kim Jong-il.

According to media reports, Rim Sol-ju always accompanied her husband to major events in the past. But she has been out of the public eye since last year.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service had reported that she avoided appearing in public because of concerns related to COVID-19.

There were many speculations floating around about Ri Sol-Ju's disappearance for so long. As with anything related to North Korea's Kim Jong Un, buoyed by a tight-lipped state media, conspiracy theories started floated around about her disappearance. Some speculated that Kim Jong Un made his wife disappear.

Other conspiracy theories included: Ri Sol-Ju helping Kim Kyung Hee, the auntie of Kim Jong-un, who is currently ill, Ri taking time out to help educate her young daughter, named Ju-ae. Some reports claimed that Ri Sol-Ju may be suffering from a health issue.

Ri Sol-Ju was last seen in public together with her husband Kim Jong-un at a Lunar New Year performance at a theatre in Pyongyang in January 2020.

Ri, who belongs to Chongjin in North Korea's northern Hamgyong Province, tied the knot with Kim Jong-un in 2009.