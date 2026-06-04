Kim Jong-un's North Korea unveils facility for producing nuclear bombs, will Donald Trump attack it?

North Korea has unveiled a new nuclear fuel facility, with Kim Jong Un pledging rapid expansion of the country’s nuclear arsenal.

North Korea on Thursday revealed a new facility for producing nuclear bomb fuel, with leader Kim Jong Un announcing plans to strengthen the country’s nuclear forces 'at an exponential rate.' The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the facility employs more sophisticated technology, though it did not specify the location or the date operations began.

State media images showed what appeared to be a large centrifuge hall, suggesting that the plant is likely used for enriching weapons-grade uranium. Observers note that the facility’s unveiling aligns with Kim’s ongoing pledge to expand his nuclear program amid what he describes as growing military threats from the United States and its allies.

Kim emphasises urgent need for nuclear deterrent

According to KCNA, Kim visited the facility on Wednesday to review operational indices and long-term production plans. He stressed that the urgency of enhancing North Korea’s nuclear deterrent, both in quality and quantity, has increased due to confrontations with 'the most ferocious enemies,' likely referring to the US and South Korea.

Kim also cited other unspecified threats as justification for expanding the country’s nuclear capability. He claimed that North Korea’s production capacity for weapons-grade nuclear materials has more than doubled over the past five years, although independent verification of this claim is currently unavailable.

Exponential growth plans confirmed

After his inspection, Kim reportedly confirmed priorities for implementing an ambitious plan to expand North Korea’s nuclear forces at an accelerated pace. KCNA released images showing him walking through aisles lined with dense rows of silver tubes, consistent with uranium-enrichment centrifuges, and meeting with senior officials around a table displaying a blurred cone-shaped graphic, possibly a warhead design.

Context and ongoing program

The announcement comes less than two years after Pyongyang publicly revealed another uranium-enrichment facility in 2024. North Korea operates several enrichment sites, including the well-known Yongbyon complex, which produces both highly enriched uranium and plutonium.

Since the breakdown of high-stakes diplomacy with the US in 2019, North Korea has prioritised modernising and enlarging its nuclear arsenal. Recent reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency indicate a rapid increase in nuclear activities, highlighting the continued acceleration of North Korea’s weapons program despite international diplomatic efforts.