Kim Jong-un's North Korea set to sever communications with 'enemy' South Korea

North Korea is set to sever all hotlines with its neighbour South Korea as a part of the first step towards cutting-off all contact with Seoul, state news agency KCNA has reported.

For the past few days, North Korea has been bashing South Korea, threatening to shut down an inter-Korean liaison office and other projects if the South keeps activists and defectors from sending leaflets and other anti-Pyongyang material over to the North.

North Korea also declared that this was one in a series of actions, describing South Korea as "the enemy".

As a part of the first step on Tuesday, North Korea "will completely cut off and shut down the liaison line between the authorities of the North and the South, which has been maintained through the North-South joint liaison office," including other communication links.

As per KCNA said, those links also include "the East and West Seas communication lines" among the two nation’s militaries, an inter-Korean "trial communication line", and also a hotline between the central committee of the Workers’ party of Korea and South Korea’s presidential Blue House.

It was only last week when Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, publicly threatened South Korea of closing the office unless they stopped defector groups from sending leaflets into North Korea.

She also added that the pamphlet campaign in the South was a hostile act which violated the peace agreements made between the South's Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un during the 2018 Panmunjom summit.

The two neighbouring countries had set up the liaison office to reduce tensions after talks back in 2018.

Both North and South Korea are still technically at war as no peace agreement was reached between the nations when the Korean War ended in 1953.