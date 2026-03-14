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Kim Jong Un's FOMO? North Korea fires 10 ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan amid South Korea-US drills

North Korea fired 10 unidentified ballistic missiles from its capital Pyongyang towards the eastern sea at around 1:20 pm, as South Korea conducts joint exercise with the United States. This comes after North Korea gave a stern warning to South Korea of 'terrible consequences."

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 14, 2026, 02:10 PM IST

Kim Jong Un's FOMO? North Korea fires 10 ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan amid South Korea-US drills
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North Korea fired 10 unidentified ballistic missiles from its capital Pyongyang towards the eastern sea at around 1:20 pm, as South Korea conducts joint exercise with the United States.  As per reports, Japan’s Coast Guard earlier said there had been a launch and that a suspected ballistic missile had likely splashed down in waters outside of the country’s exclusive economic zone, citing an unidentified Japanese defense ministry official.

This comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong earlier slammed US and South Korea's drills, giving a stern warning that any challenge to the North's safety would bring "terrible consequence."

South Korea-US joint military drill

South Korea and US launched major military drills this week which were 'purely defensive', aimed at testing readiness against military threats from North Korea. However, North Korea, expressed  its anger and objections to Seoul's joint exercises with Washington, and have also warned of consequences. Kim Jong Un has called this drills as 'invasion reherseals' and have used it as a way to show North Korea's military strength by testing missiles towards East Sea. North Korea is a nuclear-armed state and poses a great threat to its neighbour South Korea.  

North Korea condemns US-Israel attack on Iran

This also comes amid the ongoing tensions in the Gulf region due to US-Israel an Iran conflict. North Korea's Foreign Ministry in a statement condemned the joint U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran and expressed support for Tehran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. As per NBC report, South Korea's local media, citing security camera footage have speculated that the US is relocating some missile defense assets stationed in the country to support operations against Iran.

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