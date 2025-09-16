Kim Jong Un bans words like 'hamburgers', 'ice-cream', 'karaoke' in North Korea; know why

The tour guides are being strictly trained to adopt the North Korean terminology. Reports suggest tour guides are undergoing a state-run training programme.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has issued a new order, banning words like ice-cream, hamburger and karaoke, along with several other anglicised terms. The decision has reportedly been taken to promote local culture and ethos. North Korea has coined its own terminology for such words. According to the Daily NK report, tour guides working at the country’s newly opened Wonsan beachside resort have been ordered to avoid foreign and South Korean vocabulary when interacting with visitors.

North Korea approves slogans, expressions

Reports suggest guides are undergoing a state-run training programme where they must memorise officially approved slogans and expressions. The tour guides are being strictly trained to adopt the North Korean terminology. Hamburger will be called dajin-gogi gyeopppang (double bread with ground beef), and eseukimo (eskimo) will be used for ice cream.

"The goal is to teach tourism professionals to consciously use North Korean vocabulary while avoiding South Korean expressions and foreign loanwords," Daily NK reported. They receive detailed instruction on handling and entertaining tourists, and are mandatorily supposed to memorise slogans and phrases. These trainees will be required to take an exam after completing the training.

READ | Meet Onkar Kanwar, who runs Apollo Tyres as chairman, becomes Team India's new jersey sponsor, his net worth is Rs...