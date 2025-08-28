'Kill Trump', 'Nuke India': Minneapolis shooter Robin Westman's alleged manifesto video shows disturbing messages on guns

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said Westman released a "manifesto" on YouTube that "included some disturbing writings." It showed weapon collection, a semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun, and other guns with alarming messages like 'for the children' and 'kill Donald Trump' and 'Nuke India'.

Robin Westman, the 23-year-old suspected shooter in the Minneapolis school attack, had "kill Donald Trump" and "nuke India" written on his guns, as shown in chilling videos allegedly posted on his now-deleted YouTube channel. The YouTube channel titled "Robin W" had two videos posted hours before the attack. The videos in question showed a cache of weapons, ammunition, and loaded magazines before it was taken down by site administrators.



Robin Westman's chilling manifesto video



Robin Westman allegedly posted a manifesto video on YouTube showcasing disturbing content. The video featured manifestos showing handwritten diary entries in English and Russian, along with detailed drawings of firearms. It also had weapon collection, a semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun, and other guns with alarming messages like 'for the children' and 'kill Donald Trump' and 'Nuke India'. It also had fixation on past mass shooters, including Adam Lanza, the Sandy Hook gunman.

The video also showed a diagram of Annunciation Catholic Church, where the shooting occurred. In addition, the manifesto revealed themes of severe depression, suicidal ideation, and self-loathing, indicating deep-seated mental health issues.



On Wednesday, Westman fired through the windows of a church in Minnesota, killing two children. 14 other children and three elderly parishioners were injured while marking the first week of class at Annunciation Catholic School, CNN reported. FBI chief Kash Patel said the agency was investigating the attack as "an act of domestic terrorism and hate crimes targeting Catholics," as per CNN.



US mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church



Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara told CNN that the remaining victims are expected to survive and that some of the children have been released."They had a range of injuries. One, I believe, was like a graze wound from a gunshot," O'Hara said. "All the way to some very, very serious and life-threatening injuries that thankfully they are expected to survive from."Three firearms recovered from the crime scene had been legally purchased by the shooter, who had recently been issued a permit to purchase firearms, O'Hara told CNN."I don't have information about where specifically those weapons were purchased, but they were purchased lawfully," O'Hara said. In Minnesota, a permit is needed to purchase firearms and also to carry them in public. The state doesn't differentiate between open and concealed carry, as per CNN.



US First Lady Melania Trump highlighted the need to identify potential school shooters. She said that early warning signs "are often evident, with many individuals exhibiting concerning behaviors and making violent threats online before their actions."



