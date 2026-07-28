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'Kill Melania': IRGC-linked media issues chilling threat to Donald Trump's wife, son Barron named in video

US-Iran War has descended to a new low. US President Donald Trump and his family are the target of Tehran. A news agency closely associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has published a video allegedly urging the people to "kill" First Lady Melania Trump.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jul 28, 2026, 11:59 AM IST

'Kill Melania': IRGC-linked media issues chilling threat to Donald Trump's wife, son Barron named in video
US President Donald Trump with wife Melania Trump at the White House. (image: White House)
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After the alleged plot to assassinate US President Donald Trump, his wife, Melania Trump, and youngest child, Barron, are on the target list.  An Iranian news agency affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has uploaded a video on its website urging the supporters of the Islamic nation to "kill" the first lady. It has also issued a threat to her only child, who is still at the higher secondary level.
Tasnim News Agency published the video on its website with information on the places frequently visited by Melania Trump and asked the people to assassinate her. The video titled "Where to kill Melania?, also gives the details of the place and time of her visit. Issuing a direct threat to her son, it says that he "should wait for us.
Tasnim News Agency is not an official media outlet of the IRGC, but it is very close to the organisation. The video has surfaced at a time when the ongoing war between the two countries has been on a roller coaster for months. Donald Trump has threatened to wipe out the entire Iranian civilisation several times, and asked his mandarins to talk to Tehran immediately afterwards. 

Plot to assassinate Donald Trump?

Earlier, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the Shiite regime of Iran had plotted to assassinate Donald Trump and he informed Washington about it. There was no confirmation from the CIA or the Pentagon. However, the US president said that he had  "left instructions" to launch an unprecedented military action against Iran if he was killed. He told the New York Post that the Islamic Republic would be bombed "at levels they have never seen before." He added that he had been on Iran's "kill list" for a long time. 
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