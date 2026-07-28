'Kill Melania': IRGC-linked media issues chilling threat to Donald Trump's wife, son Barron named in video

US-Iran War has descended to a new low. US President Donald Trump and his family are the target of Tehran. A news agency closely associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has published a video allegedly urging the people to "kill" First Lady Melania Trump.

After the alleged plot to assassinate US President Donald Trump, his wife, Melania Trump, and youngest child, Barron, are on the target list. An Iranian news agency affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has uploaded a video on its website urging the supporters of the Islamic nation to "kill" the first lady. It has also issued a threat to her only child, who is still at the higher secondary level.

Tasnim News Agency published the video on its website with information on the places frequently visited by Melania Trump and asked the people to assassinate her. The video titled "Where to kill Melania?, also gives the details of the place and time of her visit. Issuing a direct threat to her son, it says that he "should wait for us.

Tasnim News Agency is not an official media outlet of the IRGC, but it is very close to the organisation. The video has surfaced at a time when the ongoing war between the two countries has been on a roller coaster for months. Donald Trump has threatened to wipe out the entire Iranian civilisation several times, and asked his mandarins to talk to Tehran immediately afterwards.