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Khamenei still not buried after 7 weeks? Know reason behind unusual delay in funeral amid conflict

As per an online report, the funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been stretched beyond seven weeks. If the report is to be believed, what is the real reason behind this delay?

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 05:41 PM IST

Khamenei still not buried after 7 weeks? Know reason behind unusual delay in funeral amid conflict
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in joint military strikes by Israel and the US on February 28
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The funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's former Supreme Leader, has still not been held. He was assassinated in joint military strikes by Israel and the US on February 28, which led to a rise in tensions in the Middle East. As per a report by the New York Post, the unusual delay in his burial is due to concerns related to security and fear of unrest, as Iran continues to assess security risks in holding a large-scale funeral.

 

On March 4, Iran had initially planned a 3-day state funeral, but it was postponed due to heavy bombing on the Gulf nation by Israel and the US.

For those unversed, his predecessor Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who died in 1989, was buried with full state honours, with millions of people on the streets of Tehran paying tribute.

 

On the contrary, no such event has been announced yet by the Iranian officials, even after nearly two months of his death.

 

Why has Khamenei still not been buried after over 50 days since his assassination?

 

Behnam Taleblu, a security expert, told The New York Post about the potential reason behind the delay in Khamenei's funeral. ''It speaks volumes that the turnout for the funeral of the regime’s founding father in 1989 was such a massive affair, and yet one generation later his successor is still not able to have a funeral well over a month after his passing,'' he said.

 

''The Islamic Republic likes to talk a big game about owning the streets, but a 50-day internet blackout tells you all you need to know. The regime fears the consequences of the truth getting out,'' he added.

 

Where will Khamenei's funeral be likely held?

 

If a few reports are to be believed, Iranian authorities are planning to hold Khamenei's funeral in the city of Mashhad, which is located near the Turkmenistan border. The city is Khamenei's hometown and is also one of the holiest places for Shia Muslims.

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