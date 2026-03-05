FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Khamenei's Funeral Put on Hold: Iran delays three‑day funeral rites for late Supreme Leader amid expected massive turnout

Iran has postponed the public mourning ceremony for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran due to preparations for an expected massive turnout.

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 05, 2026, 10:13 AM IST

Khamenei's Funeral Put on Hold: Iran delays three‑day funeral rites for late Supreme Leader amid expected massive turnout
Iran has delayed a large public mourning ceremony for its late supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, citing the need for additional preparations to manage what officials believe could be an unprecedented gathering. The longtime leader was killed over the weekend in a joint strike carried out by the United States and Israel, a development that has intensified tensions across the Middle East.

Iranian state television reported that the ceremony, which had been planned for Wednesday evening in Tehran, will be rescheduled. Authorities said the postponement will allow organisers to prepare for the anticipated arrival of millions of mourners.

Preparations for Large-Scale National Tribute

The tribute event was initially expected to take place in Tehran before Khamenei’s remains were transferred to Mashhad, the northeastern city where he was born, for burial. Officials involved in organising the national mourning events said the delay would ensure the necessary infrastructure and security arrangements are in place.

Mohsen Mahmoudi, head of Tehran’s Islamic Development Coordination Council, said authorities are expecting an exceptionally large crowd. The council has been tasked with coordinating nationwide mourning activities following the death of the 86-year-old leader.

Iran’s government has already declared a 40-day period of national mourning to honour Khamenei’s decades-long leadership.

Thousands Gather in Tehran

In the days after the strike, large groups of mourners assembled in central Tehran. Many participants wore black clothing and carried Iranian flags as well as portraits of Khamenei. At Enghelab Square, crowds chanted slogans condemning the United States and Israel.

Officials believe the turnout could approach the scale seen during the 1989 funeral of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, whose burial drew millions of people to the streets.

Regional Conflict Continues to Escalate

The situation across the region remains volatile. Airstrikes and missile attacks have continued to hit strategic locations in and around Tehran, targeting military installations and government facilities.

In a separate development, a US submarine reportedly sank an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka, resulting in significant casualties and further widening the confrontation beyond the Persian Gulf.

U.S. officials claim Iran’s missile capabilities have declined in recent days. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Tehran has launched fewer ballistic missiles since the conflict intensified.

Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that Washington and its allies would continue military pressure on Iran.

Growing Human Toll in the Region

The rapidly escalating conflict has already caused heavy casualties. Estimates suggest that more than 700 people have been killed since the latest wave of hostilities began. Several senior political and military figures in Iran were reportedly among those killed in the weekend strikes.

As tensions remain high, Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks targeting various locations across the Middle East, raising fears that the confrontation could further expand across the region.

