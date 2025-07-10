Khalistani terrorist threatened Kapil Sharma before attack on his cafe, claims he ignored...

Comedian Kapil Sharma's recently launched cafe in Canada's Surrey came under gunfire attack. Alleged terrorist of the banned Khalistani outfit BKI, Harjit Singh Laddi, claimed the shooting and said that insensitive remarks were made on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show which hurt Sikh sentiments.

Comedian Kapil Sharma recently launched his cafe in Canada's Surrey area in British Coloumbia, by the name of 'Kap's Cafe'. However, it came under gunfire attack after multiple firing hit the cafe and the neighbouring buildings. No one was reportedly injured but the incident has sparked fears in the neighbourhood, especially among the Indian diaspora. Alleged terrorist of the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), Harjit Singh laddi, claimed the shooting.

Why Kapil Sharma cafe was attacked?

Laddi revealed the reason behind the attack on Kapil Sharma’s cafe, saying that he attacked the comedian's cafe due to anger over alleged remarks made by him. Laddi claimed in a post that some members of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ had passed certain remarks against the community of Nihang Sikhs, which he took as a “mockery” of the religious sentiments of the community. He wrote in the post, “In an episode of Kapil Sharma's comedy show 'The Kapil Sharma Show,' a character made some humorous remarks about the dress or behaviour of Nihang Sikhs. These remarks were considered to hurt the religious sentiments of Nihang Sikhs. This mockery is a mockery of Sikh spiritual traditions and the dignity of Nihang Sikhs. No religion or spiritual identity can be made fun of in the guise of comedy.”

He further said, “We tried to contact Kapil Sharma's manager by calling him several times, but there was no response from him. All our calls were ignored," Laddi said, threatening the attack if Kapil Sharma "doesn't apologise publicly.”

The incident took place just a week after the cafe was opened by the famous Indian comedian and his wife Ginni Chatrath. Local police immediately arrived at the scene and launched a probe into the incident. Opened by a famous Indian cafe.

Who is Harjit Singh Laddi?

The member of the banned outfit is among the most wanted men of India listed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Based in Germany, Harjit Singh is also known as Laddi and. He is the main plotter of many targeted killings of high-profile personalities like the assassination of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar alias Vikas Bagga in Punjab.