Khalistani terrorist Inderjeet Singh Gosal issues threat video against India, just after walking out of jail: 'I'm out,...Delhi banega...'

WORLD
Moments after getting bail and walking out of jail, Khalistani terrorist Inderjeet Singh Gosal issued a threat message against India. In the video circulating on X, Inderjeet Singh is seen walking out of the Ontario Central East Correctional Centre, and then threatening India of organising the Khalistan referendum in the end of this year, extending support to his close aide, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
He said in the video, 'India, I'm out to support Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to organise the Khalistan referendum on November 23, 2025. Delhi banega Khalistan."
Inderjeet Singh Gosal was held in Canada last week, at a traffic stop in Ontario on September 19, alongside Jagdeep Singh from New York and Arman Singh from Toronto. However, he was granted bail in just a week on Septemebr 25.
He is considered as right-hand of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. He is SFJ’s Canada organiser following Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing in 2023.