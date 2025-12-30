FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Khaleda Zia’s politics decoded: Know about Bangladesh’s first female PM, life, family, career

Bangladesh’s former prime minister Khaleda Zia died in the capital, Dhaka, at the age of 80 on Tuesday. She spent her last days in the Intensive Care Unit of Evercare Hospital after suffering from multiple ailments for years. Her rise to power is astonishing and so is her political career.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 07:13 PM IST

Khaleda Zia’s politics decoded: Know about Bangladesh’s first female PM, life, family, career
Khaleda Zia died at 80 in Dhaka
Bangladesh’s former prime minister Khaleda Zia died in the capital, Dhaka, at the age of 80 on Tuesday. She spent her last days in the Intensive Care Unit of Evercare Hospital after suffering from multiple ailments for years. She was hospitalised after complaint about chest infection and complications related to her heart that affected her heart and lungs.

Khaleda Zia’s early life

Khaleda Zia lived a full life of a politician who will be remembered as the country’s first woman prime minister. Born in Jalpaiguri in August 1945 in undivided India and later she moved to Dinajpur town, part of present-day Bangladesh, with her family. She did her schooling from there by studying in the Dinajpur Missionary School and later moved to the Dinajpur Girls’ School in 1960.

Her early life was normal and even after marrying Ziaur Rahman, then a young army officer, who declared himself president in 1977, she kept herself and her life private. She started her family after giving bith to and nurturing their two sons.

Before Khaleda Zia's career started she was a normal Bangladeshi woman and her rise to power is astonishing.

Khaleda Zia: Rise of Bangladesh’s woman PM, her contribution

1. In Khaleda Zia: The Begum of Bangladesh, 2001, Sreeradha Datta explains her life from non-political housewife to Prime Minister. She highlights that her rise to power was accidentally boosted by Ziaur Rahman’s assassination.

The biography portrays her as, and credits her for:

-A symbolic leader

-Slowly adapting the skills of political negotiation and mass mobilisation

-Leadership in the anti-Ershad movement

-Restoring parliamentary democracy in 1991

The book summarises her story as a product of political circumstances, and not a passive figure after she assumed power.

2. Democracy, Development and Security in Bangladesh, edited by Rounaq Jahan, studies her political role as part of Bangladesh’s “two-leader democracy” (Zia–Hasina). The book defines her as

-Conservative

-Risk-averse

-Dependent on advisers rather than institutions

-Acknowledges her role in democratic transition

3. Political Parties in Bangladesh, by Ali Riaz, analyses Khaleda Zia mainly through the BNP’s evolution. The book explains how BNP under Khaleda became leader-centric but decision-making narrowed to a small circle. She is portrayed as politically cautious, and strong in symbolism.

What leadership qualities did Khaleda Zia lack?

- inability (or unwillingness) to reform party culture.

- weaker in institutional leadership

- Did not strengthen democratic norms

-Used confrontational tactics similar to her rival

- Weak grip over party discipline

-Failure to curb corruption inside BNP 

