FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi conducts first-ever cloud seeding trial to curb air pollution, artificial rain expected within...

Kenya plane crash: 12 feared dead as aircraft crashes in Kenyan coastal region of Kwale, victims mostly tourists

HAL signs MoU with Russia to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft in India, a game changer for...

Dev Deepawali 2025: November 4 or 5? Check date, rituals and meaning behind lighting diyas

Who is Mehli Mistry? Close confidant of Ratan Tata, faces exit from Tata Trusts due to...

SJ-100 Charade: How India turned self-reliance into self-deception

The Family Man Season 3 DATE REVEAL: Manoj Bajpayee returns with JK Sharib Hashmi, Suchi Priyamani, says his famous line 'aa raha hu bh****od'

Bihar Election 2025: Mahagathbandhan CM nominee Tejashwi Yadav wants THIS from NDA, asks for...

What is 'Sanatan Economy'? How much business has it generated during Chhath Puja?

'Sath hi le jayenge usko ghar': Suryakumar Yadav shares latest update on Shreyas Iyer's injury

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kenya plane crash: 12 feared dead as aircraft crashes in Kenyan coastal region of Kwale, victims mostly tourists

Kenya plane crash: 12 feared dead as aircraft crashes in Kwale county

HAL signs MoU with Russia to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft in India, a game changer for...

HAL signs MoU with Russia to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft in India

Dev Deepawali 2025: November 4 or 5? Check date, rituals and meaning behind lighting diyas

Dev Deepawali 2025: November 4 or 5? Check date, rituals and meaning

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeWorld

WORLD

Kenya plane crash: 12 feared dead as aircraft crashes in Kenyan coastal region of Kwale, victims mostly tourists

According to a report from Kenya Times, none of the 12 people on board have been rescued.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 02:45 PM IST

Kenya plane crash: 12 feared dead as aircraft crashes in Kenyan coastal region of Kwale, victims mostly tourists
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A light aircraft crashed on Tuesday morning in Kwale County, Kenya, and at least 12 people are thought to be dead. Shortly after taking off from Diani on its way to Kichwa Tembo in the Maasai Mara, the aircraft, which was allegedly transporting tourists, crashed.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirmed the accident. The registration number 5Y-CCA was used to identify the aircraft. According to the authority's statement, the crash happened at approximately 5:30 am (0530Z). According to a report from Kenya Times, none of the 12 people on board have been rescued.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Latest OTT Releases (October 27–November 2): 7 new movies, series to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more
    Latest OTT Releases (October 27–November 2): 7 new movies, series to stream on N
    Isha Ambani celebrates birthday in fiery red sequin outfit worth Rs...; husband Anand Piramal's gemstone-detailed shirt steals spotlight
    Isha Ambani celebrates birthday in fiery red sequin outfit worth Rs...
    Delhi conducts first-ever cloud seeding trial to curb air pollution, artificial rain expected within...
    Delhi conducts first-ever cloud seeding trial to curb air pollution, artificial
    Man lends Rs 15,000 to female friend, her unexpected reply after 9 months goes viral
    Man lends Rs 15,000 to female friend, her unexpected reply after 9 months goes v
    Best Crypto to Buy Now in 2025: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Compared to Early Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum (ETH)
    LILPEPE's Potential: The Next XRP or ETH?
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
    From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE