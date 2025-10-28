Kenya plane crash: 12 feared dead as aircraft crashes in Kenyan coastal region of Kwale, victims mostly tourists

Delhi conducts first-ever cloud seeding trial to curb air pollution, artificial rain expected within...
WORLD
A light aircraft crashed on Tuesday morning in Kwale County, Kenya, and at least 12 people are thought to be dead. Shortly after taking off from Diani on its way to Kichwa Tembo in the Maasai Mara, the aircraft, which was allegedly transporting tourists, crashed.
The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirmed the accident. The registration number 5Y-CCA was used to identify the aircraft. According to the authority's statement, the crash happened at approximately 5:30 am (0530Z). According to a report from Kenya Times, none of the 12 people on board have been rescued.