Keir Starmer to resign as UK prime minister? Here's what Donald Trump said

"Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom," Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social. The US president added that Starmer's policies had fallen short across key sectors, naming immigration and energy.

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that UK's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to step down. Trump said that the British leader had "failed badly" on immigration and energy policy. "Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom," Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social. The US president added that Starmer's policies had fallen short across key sectors, highlighting immigration and energy. "He failed badly on two very important subjects - IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well!" Trump wrote.

British media reports indicate that Starmer could announce his resignation as early as Monday and may set out a specific timeline for stepping down from the top post. However, a government source pushed back on the claim, saying that Starmer "remained focused on getting on with the job of governing," Reuters reported citing a report in The Observer newspaper. According to the report, political pressure on Starmer has intensified in recent months. The crisis escalated sharply after Labour Party rival Andy Burnham won a parliamentary seat -- a development that could enable him to mount a formal leadership challenge.

The Observer report said that Starmer has been in discussions with his wife at his residence before he takes a final decision. Senior Labour leaders are reportedly anticipating a possible statement on his future as soon as Monday. In an earlier statement, Starmer had urged the Labour Party not to tear itself apart with infighting, maintaining that he "would fight any challenge to his leadership."

Although Starmer had led the Labour Party to a landslide victory in the 2024 general election, he has faced growing internal dissent over controversies and policy reversals. Critics argue that these shifts have heavily affected public confidence in his government. The report suggests that the scale of the dissent is significant, with over 100 Labour MPs, representing around a quarter of the party's parliamentary strength, publicly calling for Starmer to either resign or outline a clear exit timeline.

Within Labour circles, Burnham is being viewed as a leading contender to succeed Starmer, either through a negotiated transition or a formal leadership contest. Burnham recently secured his parliamentary seat in a vote in which he successfully overcame tough competition linked to Nigel Farage's right-wing populist party, Reform UK.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).