Kazakhstan has discovered its largest rare earth metal deposit, potentially positioning the country as a key global supplier.

Kazakhstan has made a major discovery that could change its role in the global rare earth market. The country has uncovered its largest deposit of rare earth metals so far, located at the Kuirektykol site in the Karaganda region. This discovery was officially announced by the Ministry of Industry and Construction and is considered a major step forward for Kazakhstan’s mining sector.

According to the ministry, the Kuirektykol site holds nearly one million tons of rare earth metals, which are critical for making electric vehicles, wind turbines, smartphones, and even defense systems. These metals are used in green technologies and modern electronics, and demand for them is growing fast around the world.

The site is located about 300 kilometers southeast of Astana, in the Karkaraly district, and includes promising zones like Irgiz and Dos. In these zones, samples show rare earth concentrations of more than 0.1%, with some samples reaching as high as 0.25%. Early estimates suggest that just the Irgiz area might contain around 800,000 tons of rare earth elements.

Along with Kuirektykol, a larger surrounding area called Zhana Kazakhstan is also believed to contain over 20 million tons of rare earth metals, buried as deep as 300 meters below the surface. Some of the most valuable metals found here include cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, and yttrium, with an average of 700 grams per ton, making it one of the most promising rare earth sites in the world.

However, Kazakhstan currently does not have the technology or infrastructure to mine and process these metals by itself. The government is now looking for foreign investments and partnerships to help build the facilities needed for extraction and processing.

If developed properly, this discovery could turn Kazakhstan into a global leader in rare earth production. It could also reduce the world’s dependence on China, which currently controls a large portion of the rare earth market. The find is not just good news for Kazakhstan’s economy — it’s also important for countries around the world looking for more reliable sources of these essential materials.