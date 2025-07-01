Officials say the ban is needed for security reasons, as face-covering garments make it difficult for law enforcement to identify individuals.

Kazakhstan's Parliament has passed a new bill banning the wearing of niqabs and all face-covering clothing in public spaces. The decision, now awaiting final approval from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is being seen as a move to address rising concerns over radicalisation and public safety. Officials say the ban is needed for security reasons, as face-covering garments make it difficult for law enforcement to identify individuals. They also argue that the niqab is not a required practice in Islam, according to Russia Today.

The law makes exceptions for face coverings used for work, health-related reasons, weather conditions, cultural events, and civil defence activities. However, wearing such garments in open public areas will no longer be allowed.

The government says the new rule reflects Kazakhstan’s commitment to its secular values and national identity. Local media reports say authorities want to distance the country from religious practices seen as “foreign” and not part of traditional Kazakh culture.

In March 2024, President Tokayev criticised the niqab, calling it an outdated style of dress that was introduced by radical groups. He said it goes against the values and traditions of Kazakhstan.

In recent years, black niqabs and long robes have become more visible in Kazakh cities, reflecting a shift in religious dress even though the country remains officially secular.

This is not Kazakhstan’s first step in regulating religious clothing. The government banned hijabs in schools back in 2017. By 2023, the ban extended to include both students and teachers. That year, more than 150 schoolgirls refused to attend classes in protest.

President Tokayev stood firm on the issue. “School is an educational place where children come to gain knowledge. Religious beliefs are a private matter,” he said, according to The Times of Central Asia.

Other Central Asian countries, including Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, have also imposed similar bans on face veils in recent years.