HomeWorld

World

Katyusha's Revenge: Hezbollah strikes back after killing of their commander

Hezbollah reported that over 320 Katyusha rockets had been fired at Israeli positions so far.

Latest News

Girish Linganna

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

Katyusha's Revenge: Hezbollah strikes back after killing of their commander
TRENDING NOW

Lebanon's Hezbollah announced that it launched a major attack using rockets and drones on Israeli positions early in the morning on Sunday (August 25) in response to the killing of a top commander. Israel, in turn, carried out what it described as pre-emptive strikes against the group.

Hezbollah reported that over 320 Katyusha rockets had been fired at Israeli positions so far. The group stated that 11 Israeli bases and barracks were targeted, including some in the Golan Heights, which Israel has annexed. The Iran-backed Hezbollah movement has been exchanging fire with Israel in support of Hamas since the Palestinian militant group’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which led to the conflict in Gaza.

However, concerns about a larger conflict intensified after Iran and Hezbollah vowed to retaliate for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and an Israeli strike that killed senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in south Beirut last month. According to Hezbollah, their latest attack was only a first response to Shukr’s killing. The group claimed that the ‘first phase’ of their operation was “completely successful”, aiming to target Israeli barracks and positions to clear the way for attack drones to reach deeper targets within Israel.

The Israeli military reported that approximately 100 warplanes were used to carry out the airstrikes, targeting numerous rocket launch sites across southern Lebanon. By mid-morning, the exchange of fire seemed to have been halted. In Lebanon, at least three people lost their lives in the attacks. Israel reported that one of its service members, 21-year-old Petty Officer 1st Class David Moshe Ben Shitrit, was killed in northern Israel and two other soldiers sustained minor and moderate injuries.

Since October, Lebanon’s health ministry has reported that over 560 people have been killed, with most of them being Hezbollah fighters. In Israel, the authorities have confirmed the deaths of 26 civilians and 23 soldiers. The UN also states that nearly 200,000 people have been displaced on both sides of the border.

Katyusha Rockets: From WWII Origins

During World War II, Soviet soldiers called the 82mm and 132mm rockets used by their forces ‘Katyusha’, which means ‘Little Katy’ in Russian. The 82mm rockets had a diameter of 82 millimetres, while the 132mm rockets had a diameter of 132 millimetres.

Hezbollah uses various types of Katyusha rockets, each with different features. These rockets come in different ranges, typically spanning from 4-40 kilometres. They also differ in terms of warhead, which can range from 10-20 kilograms and include either high explosive materials or sub-munitions, which are smaller explosive devices contained within a larger warhead. These smaller explosives are designed to be dispersed over a wider area upon detonation, increasing the potential damage and coverage of the rocket. The rockets have varied launch weights, usually ranging from 45-75 kilograms.

Deadly Katyusha 122mm 9M22 Variant

Today, one of the well-known versions of Katyusha rockets is the 122mm 9M22 Grad-type. This variant is widely used and recognized by military experts. To put it simply, ‘122mm’ refers to the diameter of the rocket, with a measurement of 122 millimetres. On the other hand, ‘9M22 Grad’ is the specific designation given to this model of Katyusha rocket. It is important to note that ‘Grad’ means ‘hail’ (hailstones or ice pellets) in Russian, which may reflect the rocket’s ability to shower the target area with projectiles upon launch.

The 9M22 Grad-type variant of Katyusha rockets was initially designed to be used with the Soviet BM-21 multiple rocket launcher. These rockets have an effective range of around 20 kilometres and are capable of carrying either 6 kilograms of high explosive material or sub-munitions. These Katyusha rockets can be launched from a specific launcher and can travel up to 20 kilometres, delivering either a powerful explosive payload, or dispersing smaller explosives to cause harm to individuals.

The Katyusha rocket can be launched using either simple tripod launchers, or from truck-based multiple rocket launchers (MRLs). The rocket can be fired using different launchers and although it may not be extremely precise, it can still hit its target within a specific zone measuring around 336 metres by 160 metres.

Katyusha rockets were the main weapons used by Hezbollah in the 2006 Lebanon war. Iran is Hezbollah’s main supplier of Katyusha rockets. Since 2001, they have also provided truck-mounted rocket launchers to the group. These weapons allow Hezbollah to launch Katyushas at Israel, either one at a time, or in quick succession for more media attention.

Before Israel’s Iron Dome system was deployed in 2011, intercepting Katyusha rockets was challenging. Their short flight time and low trajectory made it hard and costly for advanced missile defences, such as the Patriot system, to stop them.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are of the author only.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
