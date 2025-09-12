Kathmandu in Chaos: Nepal’s Youth Uprising and China’s Shadow

Nepal's current uprising was the largest youth-led revolt in its history. It not only exposed deep cracks in the political system and widespread frustration with governance among ordinary people but also raised serious questions about Nepal's democratic stability.

On September 8, 2025, Nepal—our eastern neighbour and a key part of India's shared cultural heritage—erupted into major unrest. The spark was large-scale protests led mainly by Generation Z (Gen Z) youth, triggered by the government's controversial ban on 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp, and others. These demonstrations began in the capital, Kathmandu, and quickly spread to other cities. According to media reports, at least 19 protesters were killed and hundreds injured when police opened fire on the crowds. Enraged demonstrators stormed the parliament building and set parts of it ablaze. Facing a direct threat to its authority, the government quickly reversed the ban. But it was too late—the protests had already snowballed into a wider movement against corruption, political failures, and curbs on free speech.

By the next day, September 9, 2025, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, his entire cabinet, and all 42 members of Nepal's parliament had resigned and reportedly fled the country. Some politicians caught by protesters were beaten severely and their houses were burnt. Some other public properties were also damaged and there was significant loss as expected in any mob led violence. What started as a youth-led outcry has now drawn in all walks of society, united in their demand to dismantle the current regime.

This incident was not an isolated one. We have seen similar upheavals in Myanmar, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. If we include India's own events like the CAA/NRC protests, the farmers' agitation, and the storming of the Red Fort on January 26, 2021, it points to a troubling trend across South Asia which probably has become a "test laboratory" for regime change driven by mobs. Almost every neighbour of India except China has faced this kind of turmoil.

Nepal's current uprising was the largest youth-led revolt in its history. It not only exposed deep cracks in the political system and widespread frustration with governance among ordinary people but also raised serious questions about Nepal's democratic stability and its ripple effects on regional geopolitics, especially for India. Let's decode the protests and their implications for us.

The Roots of the Unrest

In 2024, when the Communist Party of Nepal (UML) pulled support from Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and teamed up with the Nepali Congress to form a rotational government, the seeds of chaos were sown. One can imagine the situation where the two largest parties, controlling over 70% of parliament seats, alternating power leaving no real opposition, paving the way for unchecked corruption, disorder, and mismanagement.

At the same time, accusations flew that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was acting as a puppet for China's leadership, fuelling even more distrust. With no accountability, scandals, land grabs, embezzlement of public funds, fraud, nepotism, and a broken system overall, common public lost faith in its leadership and Nepal slowly moved into chaos. Pro-monarchy rallies in March 2025 were an early warning sign of public anger which government ignored.

The so-called "nepo-kids"—children of Nepali politicians—fuelled the fire by flaunting their luxurious lifestyles on social media. When ordinary Nepalis criticized them online, Oli's government imposed the social media ban to silence the backlash. While the ban could have been the immediate trigger, the protests involve people from all backgrounds—not just Gen Z. They represent deeper grievances, not just a youth fad.

Nepal's Shift Toward China

One of the major causes behind the Chaos in Nepal was the significant shift of its government towards China. Since the monarchy was abolished in 2008 and a fragile democracy emerged after years of Maoist insurgency and Nepal was struggling to bounce back, things started turning ugly. Once deeply intertwined with Indian culture, its leadership began tilting toward rival China. Within no time, the new communist rulers embraced the "One China" policy, cut ties with Tibet, and even hinted at scrapping the historic 1950 Indo-Nepal Treaty. Thousands of Tibetans living in Nepal were forcefully deported to China & Tibetan establishments were destroyed.

Under Oli's rule, Chinese influence grew blatant. Chinese diplomats started meddling directly with Nepali parties and business groups. Against India's interests, Nepal signed key military pacts with China, including the "Agreement on Border Management" in 2019 and "Intelligence Sharing and Military Cooperation" in 2024. China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) began training Nepal Army soldiers in Nepal and China.

The economic fallout was stark. By 2024, bilateral trade with China reached about $2.16 billion, but Nepal's exports to China were a mere fraction—around $15-20 million—while imports dominated at nearly $2.14 billion. Chinese companies flooded Nepal with their junk while enjoyed special favours from the government. Since Beijing courted politicians across parties, influence persisted no matter who was in power. China scooped up project after project, often through bribes. This bred massive corruption, turning "mass leaders" into wealthy elites with overseas assets and spoiled children living in royalty, creating one of the major sparks igniting the current violence.

What will Happen Next?

Nepal's future is not entirely unpredictable, but it's tense. As I write, the Nepal Army has stepped in to control the country and is working to form an interim government. Violence has tapered off to isolated incidents, and the country is mostly calm. Army is likely to appoint a committee drawn from protesters, civil servants, veterans, and student leaders as part of an interim government which will run things temporarily. The army would then oversee nationwide elections to let people choose their real representatives.

There are even talks of restoring the monarchy, which looks difficult but even if it returns, it will most likely have limited powers, with elected officials holding the reins of the country.

The key now is how the interim and future government’s view India and China, the two arch-rivals. Situation is difficult as if Nepal leans toward China, it drifts from India, and vice versa. China might pull any strings to keep Nepal in its orbit, potentially turning the country into a flashpoint between the two global powers. Still, the new leadership has a huge task of not only balancing relations with the both but also delivering clean, effective governance to its people.

As of September 12, 2025, Gen Z protesters—using platforms like Discord as a virtual parliament with over 145,000 users—have voted to nominate former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim prime minister. Nepal's first female chief justice, known for her anti-corruption stance, has agreed to lead in the national interest, with elections possibly in six months. Talks with the army are in final stages, and curfews are easing in Kathmandu. For India, this is a pivotal moment to support stability and counterbalance China's sway.