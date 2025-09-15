Kash Patel to be fired? First Indian-origin FBI Director faces heat over Charlie Kirk assassination probe, here's what we know

The fresh criticism comes over Patel's handling of the investigation into the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a right-wing activist and close ally of US President Donald Trump. Patel, the first Indian-origin head of the FBI, is now set to face a Congressional hearing over the Kirk investigation case.

There is growing clamour in the American political circles and within the the country's top probe agency Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that its chief Kash Patel may not be the right person for the job. The fresh criticism comes over Patel's handling of the investigation into the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a right-wing activist and close ally of US President Donald Trump. Patel, who is the first Indian-origin head of the FBI, is now set to face a Congressional hearing over the Kirk investigation case.

What suggests that Kash Patel may soon exit the FBI?

According to a report by Fox News, several sources close to Trump and Patel have said that the 45-year-old FBI director might be on his way out. The report comes soon after it was announced that Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey -- once a frontrunner to lead the FBI -- will take on a power-sharing role with FBI deputy director Dan Bongino. Now, Patel is scheduled to appear before the Senate and the House Judiciary Committee over the next couple of days, where he will be questioned about his handling of not only the Kirk case but also the FBI in general. The US White House has "no confidence in Kash," a source told Fox News.

Why is Kash Patel being widely criticised?

Patel, who has already been under fire over the FBI's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, now faces fresh heat over the investigation into the killing of Kirk, who was last week shot dead at a public event. It notably took the FBI two days to find the shooter after wrongfully detaining two suspects. Patel was also slammed for inaccurately claiming that the shooting suspect had been caught. The Congressional grilling of Patel comes despite public support from Trump. "I am very proud of the FBI," Trump said in an interview. "Kash and everyone else, they have done a great job."