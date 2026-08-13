Karoline Leavitt resigns as Trump's Press Secretary; here's why she is stepping down

Karoline took the decision to spend more time with her young family. In a post on X, Leavitt said serving as White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half had been "the honour and adventure of a lifetime".

Karoline Leavitt announced her exit from her role as White House Press Secretary. US President Donald Trump called Leavitt one of his 'most trusted aides' and said she would continue to work as one of his top outside advisers. He said she will remain an influential voice for the Republican Party ahead of the midterm elections.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Leavitt will depart her role at the end of the month. "Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!" Trump said.

"Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections. Karoline has been a real leader in the White House, and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom, since 2018, including our Historic Re-Election Campaign of 2024. Karoline has been one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office. Thank you, Karoline, for a job well done! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he added.

Why is Karoline Leavitt leaving her post?

Karoline took the decision to spend more time with her young family. In a post on X, Leavitt said serving as White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half had been "the honour and adventure of a lifetime". She said the demanding nature of the job, combined with raising two young children after the birth of her second child in May, made it difficult for her to devote the time. She described her decision as "bittersweet" and said she was beginning a new chapter in her life.

"Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honour and adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours in the Oval Office, flying around the world and meeting foreign leaders, and travelling across our beautiful country and meeting Americans from all walks of life," she said.

She thanked Trump, saying, "Most of all, I am thankful to the President for entrusting me with the distinct privilege of speaking on his behalf at the White House podium. I have spoken with great pride about the many historic accomplishments of this Administration, and I have relished holding the liberal media accountable and ensuring the American people hear the truth about President Trump's successes."

"President Trump has asked me to continue serving as a top advisor to him on the outside, and I will always remain a vocal advocate for MAGA and the Republican Party. Our country is facing an existential threat from an increasingly extremist Democratic Party that seeks to destroy everything great about America, and I believe it is incumbent upon all of us who care about this country to fight back against that threat. My fight is entering a new phase, but it is far from over," she added.

Meanwhile, Leavitt welcomed her second child, a baby girl, with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, in May. She also has a two-year-old son.

About Karoline Leavitt

Born on August 24, 1997, in Atkinson, New Hampshire, Leavitt graduated from Saint Anselm College in 2019 with a degree in politics and communication. She began her political career during Donald Trump's first presidency, working in the White House Office of Presidential Correspondence before becoming Assistant White House Press Secretary. She later served as communications director for Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2022, and became national press secretary for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. Appointed White House Press Secretary in 2025, Leavitt gained a reputation for her combative defence of Trump's agenda and her efforts to bring podcasters, influencers and other new-media figures into White House briefings.