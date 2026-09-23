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Karnataka man murdered in Sharjah, body found cut into 9 pieces in car; wife and son missing

A Karnataka man from Udupi, Alwin Prakash Kunder, was murdered in Sharjah in July and his body was found cut into pieces in a car towards Oman. His wife Tina Kunder and teenage son are untraceable. Family seeks help to bring body to India.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 23, 2026, 11:05 AM IST

Karnataka man murdered in Sharjah, body found cut into 9 pieces in car; wife and son missing
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A man from Karnataka's Udupi district was murdered in UAE's Sharjah in July and his body was found cut into nine pieces, with details of the crime emerging nearly two months later after his family raised an alarm over his disappearance. Adding to the mystery, his wife and their teenage son remain untraceable following his death.

Alwin Prakash Kunder, a Karnataka native, was killed in July, with his body later found inside a car parked along the route towards Oman. According to his brother, the remains had been packed into two bags.

Prakash's wife, Tina Kunder and their teenage son are reportedly untraceable following his death, with reports claiming that they may have left Sharjah and possibly travelled to India. However, their current whereabouts and any possible connection to the murder have not been independently established.

14 years at Sharjah Airport

Prakash had been working at Sharjah Airport for around 14 years and was living in the UAE with his wife and their Class 10 son. Tina, who is also from Udupi, was working as a school teacher.

Cryptic message after missed call

Prakash's brother Anil Prashanth Kunder said he tried contacting him around July 20. Prakash did not answer the call but sent a text message saying that he was fine.

The response immediately appeared unusual to the family because Prakash normally communicated through voice messages. When Anil tried calling again about a week later, Prakash still did not respond.

Worried about his brother, Anil contacted Prakash's classmate Manohar in Sharjah and asked him to check on him.

Manohar then went to the flat provided to Prakash by his company. The watchman told him that Prakash had gone to India. The company's HR department also initially told the family that he had travelled to India.

Body discovered in car

A subsequent passport check reportedly indicated that Prakash was still in Sharjah. A missing-person complaint was then filed. During the search, Prakash's body was found inside a car parked along the route towards Oman.

The circumstances surrounding the killing remain under investigation. Sharjah authorities have not publicly clarified the identity of the suspects or established a motive.

Prakash's family has said it was unaware of any dispute between the couple. Following the discovery, his brother met the Udupi Superintendent of Police and submitted a representation seeking assistance.

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