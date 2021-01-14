'Karma' to haunt Donald Trump! Kamala Harris may preside over his impeachment trial

If 'Karma' had anything to do, then the outgoing US President Donald Trump is sure to have a tryst with it. Even as the President is facing an impeachment, news is that vice-president-elect Kamala Harris may preside over Trump trial.

Way back in 2020, when US was preparing for Presidential elections and Donald Trump was the unchallenged and sole Republican Party candidate for a second White House term, taunted Kamala Harris for dropping out of the Democratic nomination race, with a snarky "We'll miss you!" tweet. Kamala Harris had then shot back at him saying, "Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’ll see you at your trial."

Well, turns out the wheel of karma could stop exactly there. Following Trump's impeachment in the US House of Representatives, the indictment will now be sent to US Senate which has the power to hold a trial and convict the President.

Also read DNA explainer: What is impeachment and how does it affect Donald Trump

Since Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has said he will allow the matter to come before the Senate only after Trump demits office on January 20, he will be facilitating Kamala Harris, who would have been sworn in as vice-president, presiding over a Senate deadlocked at 50-50 when two newly-elected Democrats from Georgia are sworn in.

Although precedent calls for the Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court to preside over the trial, some analysts are saying the vice-president, as the constitutionally designated President of the Senate, could also be in the chair. Even otherwise, she will have a tie-breaking vote in a chamber locked at 50-50, as reported by The Times of India.

Also read House of Representatives launches impeachment procedure against outgoing US President Donald Trump

During Trump's first impeachment trial, Harris had famously said, "When the framers wrote the Constitution, they didn't think someone like me would serve as a United States Senator. But, they did envision someone like Donald Trump being President of the United States."

Why Trump is impeached?

On January 6 this year, a group of Donald Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda. The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen presidential election.