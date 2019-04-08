Karma at play? Rhino poacher killed by elephant, then eaten by pride of lions in Kruger National Park in South Africa

Illegally entering a National Park with malafide intentions proved life ending for a poacher in Africa. The incident happened when four suspected poachers who entered South Africa's Kruger National Park to poach a Rhino but only four of them returned from the park.

One suspected Poacher out of five who illegally entered the park, met a deadly fate when he was killed by an elephant and later devoured by a pride of lions.

Authorities say that the elephant suddenly attacked one of the poachers, killing him while the group was trying to poach a Rhino. The dead poacher remains were later devoured by a pride of lions.

Park authorities and other concerned agencies were trying to find the remains of the suspected poacher. Initially, they could not find anything but later they found the remains of the suspected poacher near the Crocodile bridge area of the park near Crocodile river. However, the only thing that the pride of lions left was his skull and a trouser.

Speaking on the incident, "Entering Kruger National Park illegally and on foot is not wise, it holds many dangers and this incident is evidence of that," Kruger National Park Managing Executive Glenn Phillips said. "It is very sad to see the daughters of the [deceased] mourning the loss of their father, and worse still, only being able to recover very little of his remains."

Following the incident, the four suspected poachers who returned safely from the Kruger National Park are under police custody and will be tried in the court on the allegations leveled on them. The dead suspected poacher has not been identified yet and his death is being investigated.