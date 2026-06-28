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Karachi explosion: 6 terrorists killed after blast at paramilitary headquarters, 4 soldiers dead

After an explosion occurred in Pakistan's Karachi on Saturday late evening, security forces and terrorists exchange gunfire, killing six terrorists and four Sindh Rangers personnel.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 08:55 AM IST

Karachi explosion: 6 terrorists killed after blast at paramilitary headquarters, 4 soldiers dead
Karachi explosion: 6 terrorists killed after blast at paramilitary headquarters, 4 soldiers dead (ANI)
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Pakistan's Karachi witnessed a massive explosion after which followed gunshots around the Mosamiat Chowrangi area. A vehicle carrying heavy explosives was rammed into the provincial headquarters of the paramilitary Pakistan Rangers. After the attack security forces were enaged in gunfire with the perpetrators, killing six terrorists and four Sindh Rangers personnel.

 

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