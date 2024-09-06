Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

GOAT box office collection day 1: Thalapathy Vijay film beats Vikram, Jailer, 2.0 to become biggest Tamil opener

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Election ‘Nostradamus’ predicts next US President, claims it will be...

This actor once had no money to buy train ticket, gave 7 continuous blockbusters; was forced to sell his bungalow to...

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in several states, Delhi to witness...

This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
GOAT box office collection day 1: Thalapathy Vijay film beats Vikram, Jailer, 2.0 to become biggest Tamil opener

GOAT box office collection day 1: Thalapathy Vijay film beats Vikram, Jailer, 2.0 to become biggest Tamil opener

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Election ‘Nostradamus’ predicts next US President, claims it will be...

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Election ‘Nostradamus’ predicts next US President, claims it will be...

This actor once had no money to buy train ticket, gave 7 continuous blockbusters; was forced to sell his bungalow to...

This actor once had no money to buy train ticket, gave 7 continuous blockbusters; was forced to sell his bungalow to...

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

10 animals with unusual sleeping patterns

10 animals with unusual sleeping patterns

10 animals with unique sounds

10 animals with unique sounds

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

America में रहकर भ�ी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

GOAT box office collection day 1: Thalapathy Vijay film beats Vikram, Jailer, 2.0 to become biggest Tamil opener

GOAT box office collection day 1: Thalapathy Vijay film beats Vikram, Jailer, 2.0 to become biggest Tamil opener

This actor once had no money to buy train ticket, gave 7 continuous blockbusters; was forced to sell his bungalow to...

This actor once had no money to buy train ticket, gave 7 continuous blockbusters; was forced to sell his bungalow to...

This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...

This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...

HomeWorld

World

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Election ‘Nostradamus’ predicts next US President, claims it will be...

With the US presidential elections scheduled for November 5, the race is heating up between Kamala Harris, representing the Democratic Party, and Republican candidate Donald Trump

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 08:05 AM IST

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Election ‘Nostradamus’ predicts next US President, claims it will be...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Renowned American election forecaster Allan Lichtman, often called the "Nostradamus of US presidential polls," has predicted that Vice President Kamala Harris will win the 2024 presidential race. In a video for the New York Times, Lichtman confidently stated, "Kamala Harris will be the next President of the United States."

With the US presidential elections scheduled for November 5, the race is heating up between Kamala Harris, representing the Democratic Party, and Republican candidate Donald Trump. Lichtman, known for accurately predicting election outcomes for over 40 years, was one of the few to foresee both Trump’s 2016 win and Biden’s 2020 victory.

Lichtman bases his predictions on his “Keys to the White House” model, a method he developed after teaching history at American University for 50 years. 

The model consists of 13 true or false questions, which determine the likelihood of an incumbent party’s defeat. If six or more keys go against the incumbent, they are predicted to lose.

According to Lichtman, Harris has eight keys in her favour, while Trump has five negative keys. This, he explains, strongly indicates that Trump will not return to the White House and that Harris will secure the presidency.

"As always, this is my prediction for this race," Lichtman concluded, maintaining his reputation for bold forecasts.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Election ‘Nostradamus’ predicts next US President, claims it will be...

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Election ‘Nostradamus’ predicts next US President, claims it will be...

Bloodstains on Darshan's clothes, Pavithra Gowda is accused no 1: 3991-page chargesheet in Renukaswamy murder case

Bloodstains on Darshan's clothes, Pavithra Gowda is accused no 1: 3991-page chargesheet in Renukaswamy murder case

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, joined IIT Bombay, currently employed as...

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, joined IIT Bombay, currently employed as...

This film spent Rs 70 crore on one scene, gave star Rs 100 crore, still flopped in three languages, suffered loss of...

This film spent Rs 70 crore on one scene, gave star Rs 100 crore, still flopped in three languages, suffered loss of...

REVEALED: Highest tax-paying sportsperson in India, who paid Rs 660000000, it's not Dhoni, Rohit, Hardik

REVEALED: Highest tax-paying sportsperson in India, who paid Rs 660000000, it's not Dhoni, Rohit, Hardik

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement