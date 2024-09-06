Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Election ‘Nostradamus’ predicts next US President, claims it will be...

With the US presidential elections scheduled for November 5, the race is heating up between Kamala Harris, representing the Democratic Party, and Republican candidate Donald Trump

Renowned American election forecaster Allan Lichtman, often called the "Nostradamus of US presidential polls," has predicted that Vice President Kamala Harris will win the 2024 presidential race. In a video for the New York Times, Lichtman confidently stated, "Kamala Harris will be the next President of the United States."

With the US presidential elections scheduled for November 5, the race is heating up between Kamala Harris, representing the Democratic Party, and Republican candidate Donald Trump. Lichtman, known for accurately predicting election outcomes for over 40 years, was one of the few to foresee both Trump’s 2016 win and Biden’s 2020 victory.

Lichtman bases his predictions on his “Keys to the White House” model, a method he developed after teaching history at American University for 50 years.

The model consists of 13 true or false questions, which determine the likelihood of an incumbent party’s defeat. If six or more keys go against the incumbent, they are predicted to lose.

According to Lichtman, Harris has eight keys in her favour, while Trump has five negative keys. This, he explains, strongly indicates that Trump will not return to the White House and that Harris will secure the presidency.

"As always, this is my prediction for this race," Lichtman concluded, maintaining his reputation for bold forecasts.