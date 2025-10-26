Kamala Harris to run for US president again in 2028? Former VP says, 'I'm not...'

Day after Kurnool tragedy, private bus overturns in Telangana; several people injured
Former United States Vice President Kamala Harris has hinted she may run for president again. In an interview with the BBC, 61-year-old Harris said: "I am not done." The Indian-origin Democratic leader added: "I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones." She also voiced how she feels about US President Donald Trump and his ongoing term. The White House has slammed Harris in response to her comments.
Discussing Trump's second presidency which started this January, Harris said: "You look at what has happened in terms of how he (Trump) has weaponised, for example, federal agencies going around after political satirists." She added: "His skin is so thin he couldn't endure criticism from a joke, and attempted to shut down an entire media organisation in the process." The former VP also called out business leaders and institutions that have given in to Trump's demands.
The US White House, asked to comment on Harris' interview, slammed the politician. "When Kamala Harris lost the election in a landslide, she should've taken the hint - the American people don't care about her absurd lies," said spokesperson Abigail Jackson. "Or maybe she did take the hint and that's why she's continuing to air her grievances to foreign publications." Trump, a Republican, began his second term as president in January after defeating Harris, who had launched her campaign following the withdrawal of candidacy by former president Joe Biden.