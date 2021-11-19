Kamala Harris to become first woman to assume 'presidential' power in US, here's why

The United States Vice President Kamala Harris will become the first woman to assume 'presidential' power. US President Joe Biden will temporarily transfer power to VP Harris as he will be under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy, CNN reported.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "As was the case when President George W Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia. The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time."

Notably, under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, President Biden will sign a letter to the president pro tempore of the Senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives stating that he will be unable to fulfill his duties under anesthesia, making VP Harris the acting president of the United States.

After the routine procedure is done, President Biden will send another letter in order to resume his duties.

President Biden arrived at Walter Reed Medical Center to undergo a routine annual physical -- his first physical in office as the oldest first-term president in US history.

President Biden will receive a routine colonoscopy Friday while at Walter Reed. The last extensive update on Biden's medical state came in December 2019, when the doctor he eventually recruited to serve as White House physician described him as "a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency."

Biden, who turns 79 on Saturday, hasn't released a full report on his health since.