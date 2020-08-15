'Kamala Harris is a step worse; I have more Indians than her': Donald Trump attacks Joe Biden's running mate

US President Donald Trump, in another attack, has claimed that he has "more Indians" than Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican heritage.

Trump made the remarks while addressing the New York City law enforcement union, the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) on Friday.

"(If) Sleepy Joe Biden were to become President, he would immediately pass legislation to gut every single police department in America. And probably she's a step worse, Kamala."

"She is of Indian heritage. Remember, I said I have more Indians than her. I have more than she does," he added.

Trump's latest attack on Harris came a day after he said that that the California Senator "doesn't qualify" to serve as US Vice President, while amplifying the fringe legal 'birther' theory that critics decry as racist.

Also read Donald Trump orders ByteDance to sell TikTok's US business in 90 days

"I just heard it today that she doesn't meet the requirements and by the way, the lawyer that wrote that piece is a very highly qualified, very talented lawyer," Trump was quoted as saying.

Referring to Massachusetts' Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, Trump said, "I was sort of hoping he (Biden) was going to pick Pocahontas. She's another beauty."

"We got names for all of them. What's better Sleepy Joe or Slow Joe?" the President asked.

Trump also attacked New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is a democrat. Trump said, "he has launched a crusade against the police."

On August 11, Biden picked Harris to be his running mate for the November 3 election, in a historic move that marked a breakthrough for Indian-Americans in US politics.