Kamala Harris, first Indian-American woman to run for President, drops out of Democratic race

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, the first Indian-American woman to run for the White House, dropped out of the race on Tuesday, citing lack of financial resources.

In an email to supporters which was also published on medium.com, Kamala said her campaign "simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue" as she was "not a billionaire."

NBC News reported that the US senator made the decision to drop out on Monday after talking with family and top advisers. She took the decision after a full audit of the campaign's finances over the weekend. Her campaign had laid off several dozen staffers last month, the report said.

The daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, Harris launched her campaign on January 21 this year and held her first rally of 20,000 people a few days later in Oakland.

In April, her campaign announced that she had raised $12 million in the first quarter, next to Bernie Sanders' $18 million. She dominated the first Democratic presidential debate but her campaign started fizzling out soon after.

In the email to her supporters, Harris said, "I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life. My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue."

"I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete," she added.

The US Senator said that will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. "Justice for The People. All the people."

She added, "...although I am no longer running for President, I will do everything in my power to defeat Donald Trump and fight for the future of our country and the best of who we are."