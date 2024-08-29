'Kamala Harris can go to...': JD Vance on US' Afghanistan withdrawal

Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance has blasted Vice President Kamala Harris over her criticism of Donald Trump on attending the ceremony to honor 13 servicemen who died during the Afghanistan calamity.

Following Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' criticism of former President Donald Trump over attending the fallen 13 servicemembers who died during the Afghanistan withdrawal, Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance attacked his rival Harris and said that 'she can go to hell'.

"She can go to hell", the Ohio senator said at a campaign event, as reported by CNN.

Vance's remarks follow Donald Trump's reported argument with officials at Arlington National Cemetery, where he was to attend the ceremony to honor 13 servicemen who died during the Afghanistan withdrawal.

According to the media reports, the officials were trying to stop the Republican nominee from filming and photographing in Section 60, the burial site for military personnel who died while fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq.

In an interview with CNN, Michael Tyler, a spokesperson for Harris, later said that the incident was “pretty sad” , though “not surprising.”

Vance blasts Kamala Harris, calling her 'disgraceful'

As per the reports of CNN, JD Vance hit out at the vice president for not firing those responsible for the Afghanistan calamity.

“The other thing that our veterans care more about is that three years ago, 13 brave innocent Americans died. And they died because Kamala Harris refused to do her job and there hasn’t been a single investigation or a single firing,” he said.

He further added that Harris is 'disgraceful' and lashed out at her, claiming that 'she is so asleep at the wheel that she won’t even do an investigation into what happened'.

“Kamala Harris is disgraceful. We want to talk about a story out of those 13 brave innocent Americans who lost their lives? It’s that Kamala Harris is so asleep at the wheel that she won’t even do an investigation into what happened. And she wants to yell at Donald Trump because he showed up?” the Ohio senator said, CNN reported.

Trump vows pink slips for 'every single official' responsible for the Afghanistan calamity

Donald Trump has vowed to get resignations of 'every single official' responsible for the Afghanistan calamity, if elected as President.

In 2021, the suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport, based in Afganistan, killed 13 American service members and over 100 Afghan nationals. Later, Islamic State terrorists claimed responsibility for the incident.

The upcoming presidential election will witness the contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Donald Trump.

Harris was bombdropped after President Joe Biden announced to sidestep from the poll bid.