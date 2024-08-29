'Kamala Harris can go to...': JD Vance on US' Afghanistan withdrawal

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Banking, Aadhaar, UPI rules to change from September, know if it will affect you…

Debutant actress who beat Deepika, Kangana in auditions, wowed Oscar-nominated legend, now pan-India star with...

Viral video: Lion cubs' adorable 'staring contest' wins hearts online

Meet actor, son of billionaire worth Rs 221000 crore, lost all after cannibalism, rape charges; has no money, lives in..

This person will lead new entity after Reliance-Disney India merger, it is not Mukesh Ambani or Isha Ambani

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Banking, Aadhaar, UPI rules to change from September, know if it will affect you…

Banking, Aadhaar, UPI rules to change from September, know if it will affect you…

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

Debutant actress who beat Deepika, Kangana in auditions, wowed Oscar-nominated legend, now pan-India star with...

Debutant actress who beat Deepika, Kangana in auditions, wowed Oscar-nominated legend, now pan-India star with...

Superfoods to help with seasonal hair loss

Superfoods to help with seasonal hair loss

7 dangerous reptiles in the world

7 dangerous reptiles in the world

Habits to sharpen memory

Habits to sharpen memory

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

National Sports Day 2024: From Ali Fazal to Saiyami Kher, actors who have trained in sports

National Sports Day 2024: From Ali Fazal to Saiyami Kher, actors who have trained in sports

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Debutant actress who beat Deepika, Kangana in auditions, wowed Oscar-nominated legend, now pan-India star with...

Debutant actress who beat Deepika, Kangana in auditions, wowed Oscar-nominated legend, now pan-India star with...

Meet actor, son of billionaire worth Rs 221000 crore, lost all after cannibalism, rape charges; has no money, lives in..

Meet actor, son of billionaire worth Rs 221000 crore, lost all after cannibalism, rape charges; has no money, lives in..

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

HomeWorld

World

'Kamala Harris can go to...': JD Vance on US' Afghanistan withdrawal

Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance has blasted Vice President Kamala Harris over her criticism of Donald Trump on attending the ceremony to honor 13 servicemen who died during the Afghanistan calamity.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

'Kamala Harris can go to...': JD Vance on US' Afghanistan withdrawal
Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance and US Vice President Kamala Harris
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Following Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' criticism of former President Donald Trump over attending the fallen 13 servicemembers who died during the Afghanistan withdrawal, Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance attacked his rival Harris and said that 'she can go to hell'. 

"She can go to hell", the Ohio senator said at a campaign event, as reported by CNN

Vance's remarks follow Donald Trump's reported argument with officials at Arlington National Cemetery, where he was to attend the ceremony to honor 13 servicemen who died during the Afghanistan withdrawal. 

According to the media reports, the officials were trying to stop the Republican nominee from filming and photographing in Section 60, the burial site for military personnel who died while fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq.

In an interview with CNN, Michael Tyler, a spokesperson for Harris, later said that the incident was “pretty sad” , though “not surprising.”

Vance blasts Kamala Harris, calling her 'disgraceful'

As per the reports of CNN, JD Vance hit out at the vice president for not firing those responsible for the Afghanistan calamity. 

“The other thing that our veterans care more about is that three years ago, 13 brave innocent Americans died. And they died because Kamala Harris refused to do her job and there hasn’t been a single investigation or a single firing,” he said. 

He further added that Harris is 'disgraceful' and lashed out at her, claiming that 'she is so asleep at the wheel that she won’t even do an investigation into what happened'. 

“Kamala Harris is disgraceful. We want to talk about a story out of those 13 brave innocent Americans who lost their lives? It’s that Kamala Harris is so asleep at the wheel that she won’t even do an investigation into what happened. And she wants to yell at Donald Trump because he showed up?” the Ohio senator said, CNN reported. 

Trump vows pink slips for 'every single official' responsible for the Afghanistan calamity 

Donald Trump has vowed to get resignations of 'every single official' responsible for the Afghanistan calamity, if elected as President. 

In 2021, the suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport, based in Afganistan, killed 13 American service members and over 100 Afghan nationals. Later, Islamic State terrorists claimed responsibility for the incident.

The upcoming presidential election will witness the contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Donald Trump.

Harris was bombdropped after President Joe Biden announced to sidestep from the poll bid. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

ED to probe financial irregularities against RG Kar Medical College ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

ED to probe financial irregularities against RG Kar Medical College ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

Delhi-NCR rains: Overnight rainfall causes severe waterlogging, massive traffic jams in several areas

Delhi-NCR rains: Overnight rainfall causes severe waterlogging, massive traffic jams in several areas

Meet India cricketer, teammate of Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, disappeared after 2 ODIs, is now…

Meet India cricketer, teammate of Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, disappeared after 2 ODIs, is now…

What Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta wore for Janmashtami celebrations?

What Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta wore for Janmashtami celebrations?

Malayalam director Ranjith goes 'incommunicado' after FIR for alleged sexual abuse of actress Sreelekha Mitra, to seek..

Malayalam director Ranjith goes 'incommunicado' after FIR for alleged sexual abuse of actress Sreelekha Mitra, to seek..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

National Sports Day 2024: From Ali Fazal to Saiyami Kher, actors who have trained in sports

National Sports Day 2024: From Ali Fazal to Saiyami Kher, actors who have trained in sports

This pan-India star invited 12000 fans to his wedding, has been taking care of fan's family for 11 years after his...

This pan-India star invited 12000 fans to his wedding, has been taking care of fan's family for 11 years after his...

First Indian actress to give Rs 1000-crore film has no hits in Bollywood, still called star; she's worth Rs 120 crore

First Indian actress to give Rs 1000-crore film has no hits in Bollywood, still called star; she's worth Rs 120 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement