Kamala Harris campaign office attacked, multiple gunshots fired

This is the second time in recent weeks that Harris’ campaign office has been attacked

There were reports of gunshots when unidentified persons fired bullets at the campaign office of Vice President Kamala Harris located in Tempe, Arizona, on the early morning of September 23, 2024, with regard to the rise of political insecurity in the country. The break-in occurred around 12:30 am, and police later confirmed in the morning that DNC employees had found signs of gunfire.



No one was in the office at the time of the shooting, with Tempe Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Cook stating that there were no casualties. However, he was very clear about the dangers of the incident and said, “This raises concerns about the safety of those who work in that building and those in the vicinity.” To this unfortunate incident, local police are increasing patrols around the campaign office and are investigating the shooting as a case of breaking and entering.



This is the second time in recent weeks that Harris‘ campaign office has been attacked. On September 16, the same incident happened when shots from what the police thought to be a BB or pellet gun affected the front windows of the same office.



To date, the police have not arrested anyone in these two cases for the reasons for these attacks, and they are not disappointing any possibilities.



This shooting is particularly timely since it occurs just days before Harris is set to resume campaigning in Arizona. Her visit is an effort to woo voters in important swing states before the November 2024 presidential election. The latest opinion surveys show that Harris is in a very close contest with the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, with the latter in front.