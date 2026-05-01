FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Why is Pakistan’s fuel crisis worsening, while India stays stable amid global oil price surge?

Why is Pakistan’s fuel crisis worsening, while India stays stable?

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026 to take place from June-August, online registration open till May 19; Step-by-step guide to register, selection process

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026 to take place from June-August

Undekhi The Final Battle review: Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma's show doesn't take fans for granted, packs grittier, most sinister season ever

Undekhi S4 review: Harsh Chhaya's show doesn't take fans for granted

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok

From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week

From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend

HomeWorld

WORLD

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026 to take place from June-August, online registration open till May 19; Step-by-step guide to register, selection process

 

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 01, 2026, 08:37 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026 to take place from June-August, online registration open till May 19; Step-by-step guide to register, selection process
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra this year will be conducted between June and August, and will be organised via two routes, Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La in Sikkim, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday.

According to the MEA release, a total of 20 batches are scheduled for the pilgrimage. Ten batches, each comprising 50 yatris. The Yatra will be held in coordination with the Chinese government, MEA said.

Step-by-step guide for registration 

  • Online applications are available on the official website (kmy.gov.in).
  • Applicants have to register online and submit it digitally. The last date for registration has been set as May 19.
  • Applicants do not need to send physical letters or faxes, as all communication and feedback will be handled through the website.
  • The selection of pilgrims will be conducted through a "fair, computer-generated, random and gender-balanced selection process.”
  • Applicants will also have the option to apply for both routes with a priority preference or choose only one route.
  • The MEA noted that the online system allows applicants to register feedback, suggestions, and queries directly through the portal, aiming to make the pilgrimage process more transparent and accessible.

About Kailash Manasarovar Yatra

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra (KMY) is known for its religious value and cultural significance. It is undertaken by hundreds of people every year. Being significant to Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva, it holds religious importance also for the Jains and the Buddhists.

Earlier in March, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to 555 pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra at Lok Bhavan.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, "So that the devotees of Uttar Pradesh face no problems, it was for this very purpose that we constructed the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad in 2017-18. The government's effort has been to ensure that devotees receive good facilities at every pilgrimage site. In 2025, more than 164 crore devotees visited various religious sites across Uttar Pradesh, of which approximately 66 crore participated in the Prayagraj Mahakumbh alone."

He further emphasised, "The double-engine government's complete focus is on rapidly advancing the potential of the tourism sector and, through these means, accelerating the development of Uttar Pradesh while creating new employment opportunities." 

(ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why is Pakistan’s fuel crisis worsening, while India stays stable amid global oil price surge?
Why is Pakistan’s fuel crisis worsening, while India stays stable?
Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026 to take place from June-August, online registration open till May 19; Step-by-step guide to register, selection process
Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026 to take place from June-August
Gold, silver prices today, May 1, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, May 1, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Undekhi The Final Battle review: Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma's show doesn't take fans for granted, packs grittier, most sinister season ever
Undekhi S4 review: Harsh Chhaya's show doesn't take fans for granted
West Bengal elections result: CM Mamata Banerjee’s big warning after Bhabanipur strong room EVM tampering allegations, says, ‘Will fight life and death’
West Bengal elections results: CM Mamata Banerjee big warning: ‘Will fight life.
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok
From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week
From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's greenfield high-speed corridor designed with 120 kmph
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's high-speed corridor
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designer and entrepreneur
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designe
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement