Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026 to take place from June-August, online registration open till May 19; Step-by-step guide to register, selection process

WORLD
Kailash Manasarovar Yatra this year will be conducted between June and August, and will be organised via two routes, Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La in Sikkim, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday.
According to the MEA release, a total of 20 batches are scheduled for the pilgrimage. Ten batches, each comprising 50 yatris. The Yatra will be held in coordination with the Chinese government, MEA said.
Kailash Manasarovar Yatra (KMY) is known for its religious value and cultural significance. It is undertaken by hundreds of people every year. Being significant to Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva, it holds religious importance also for the Jains and the Buddhists.
Earlier in March, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to 555 pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra at Lok Bhavan.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, "So that the devotees of Uttar Pradesh face no problems, it was for this very purpose that we constructed the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad in 2017-18. The government's effort has been to ensure that devotees receive good facilities at every pilgrimage site. In 2025, more than 164 crore devotees visited various religious sites across Uttar Pradesh, of which approximately 66 crore participated in the Prayagraj Mahakumbh alone."
He further emphasised, "The double-engine government's complete focus is on rapidly advancing the potential of the tourism sector and, through these means, accelerating the development of Uttar Pradesh while creating new employment opportunities."
(ANI inputs)