Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026 to take place from June-August, online registration open till May 19; Step-by-step guide to register, selection process

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra this year will be conducted between June and August, and will be organised via two routes, Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La in Sikkim, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday.

According to the MEA release, a total of 20 batches are scheduled for the pilgrimage. Ten batches, each comprising 50 yatris. The Yatra will be held in coordination with the Chinese government, MEA said.

Step-by-step guide for registration

Online applications are available on the official website (kmy.gov.in).

Applicants have to register online and submit it digitally. The last date for registration has been set as May 19.

Applicants do not need to send physical letters or faxes, as all communication and feedback will be handled through the website.

The selection of pilgrims will be conducted through a "fair, computer-generated, random and gender-balanced selection process.”

Applicants will also have the option to apply for both routes with a priority preference or choose only one route.

The MEA noted that the online system allows applicants to register feedback, suggestions, and queries directly through the portal, aiming to make the pilgrimage process more transparent and accessible.

About Kailash Manasarovar Yatra

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra (KMY) is known for its religious value and cultural significance. It is undertaken by hundreds of people every year. Being significant to Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva, it holds religious importance also for the Jains and the Buddhists.

Earlier in March, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to 555 pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra at Lok Bhavan.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, "So that the devotees of Uttar Pradesh face no problems, it was for this very purpose that we constructed the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad in 2017-18. The government's effort has been to ensure that devotees receive good facilities at every pilgrimage site. In 2025, more than 164 crore devotees visited various religious sites across Uttar Pradesh, of which approximately 66 crore participated in the Prayagraj Mahakumbh alone."

He further emphasised, "The double-engine government's complete focus is on rapidly advancing the potential of the tourism sector and, through these means, accelerating the development of Uttar Pradesh while creating new employment opportunities."

(ANI inputs)