Kabul hopes for intra-Afghan talks as Taliban resumes offensive against Ghani govt

Afghan government is hopeful that the Taliban will sit down for Intra-Afghan talks on March 10 even as the group has announced attacks on Afghan government forces.

Speaking to WION from Kabul, Sediq Sediqqi, spokesperson for the Afghan govt told WION, "We hope that the Taliban will comply with their commitments made in the agreement with the US signed on February 29, which are cutting ties with al-Qaida, and other terrorists, and sit down with the Afghan government for a negotiation."

This was reiterated by the spokesperson for the Afghan National Security council Javid faisal who said, "Afghan government is hopeful that intra-Afghan talks will happen."

The date for intra-Afghan talks was announced in the US-Taliban agreement signed over the weekend in Doha.

The Military Affairs Committee of Taliban in a release said that "ordering all Islamic Emirate Mujahiddin to once again start their activities and attacks" against the government in Kabul but no attacks on the foreign forces.

Taliban is miffed over Ghani govt saying it won't release 5000 Taliban fighters as envisaged under the US-Taliban deal. While the US had promised them to release the Taliban fighters, it has no jurisdiction or authority in releasing these prisoners, the Afghan government has it.

Taliban sources said, "If Intra Afghan talks don't materialize, we will launch or spring offensive against" the President Ghani's government.

Explaining, "We abide by our side of the deal and hope" the Taliban fighters are released soon adding, "Only after the release, things can move forward, we are committed to our part of the deal."