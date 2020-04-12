Kabul gurudwara attack: Two aides of mastermind Aslam Farooqui arrested

Weeks after the attack on a Sikh Gurudwara in Kabul, the special forces of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) of Afghanistan have arrested two aides of Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) chief Aslam Farooqui, who is said to be the mastermind of the attack.

The accused have been identified as Tanweer, a Bangladeshi citizen and Ali Mohammad, a Pakistani.

According to NDS, Ali Mohammad handles the logistics and fundraising while Tanweer looks after financial matters.

Farooqui a Pakistani national, was arrested earlier this month on charges of planning the Kabul Gurdwara attack. Along with him, 20 others were also nabbed. He was earlier associated with terror outfits Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Tehreek-e-Taliban.

During interrogation, he admitted his links with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and other terrorist networks, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Haqqani Network.

The ISKP had claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed 27 Sikhs and injured eight others, on the gurdwara at the Shor Bazaar area in the Afghan capital on March 25. However, officials tracking Kerala's ISIS module belive that the attack was launched by the Haqqani Network with Lashkar-e-Taiba from Pakistan.

The officials also believe it to be a desperate attempt to mislead the world that ISKP is behind the attack. Some reports have claimed that Pakistan is supporting ISKP to keep a check on Taliban.