Kabul blast: Many casualties feared after huge explosion inside mosque

Representational image

A huge explosion struck a mosque in Afghanistan's capital Kabul during evening prayers on Wednesday, according to reports. The reports suggest many feared dead or injured. Police said there were multiple casualties but did not say how many.

One Taliban intelligence official told Reuters that as many as 35 people may have been wounded or killed.

The blast occurred during evening prayer in the Kotal-e-Khairkhana area of the city, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran was quoted as saying by dpa on Wednesday.

Zadran said the exact number of casualties was not clear but security forces were investigating the incident.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that at least 20 people, including the mosque Imam Mawlawi Amir Mohammad Kabuli, were killed in the blast and 40 others were injured.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the incident.

The Taliban on Monday marked a year since they seized the Afghan capital in a rapid takeover. Despite the Taliban`s assertion that they have brought security to the nation, the country is witnessing regular attacks, mostly claimed by the Islamic State.

The Taliban retook power in August 2021 during the chaotic withdrawal of the US-led NATO forces and re-imposed their strict rule. No country has yet recognised the hardliners` de facto government.

(With inputs from agencies)

