When we think of countries in heavy debt, Pakistan often comes to mind. However, a report by the World of Statistics for the year 2024 has revealed some unexpected names among the world’s most indebted countries. According to the report, which is based on 2023 data, the United States tops the list. It has the highest national debt in the world — a staggering $33,229 billion. This is due to the large amounts of money the US borrows to fund development and manage its economy.

At number two is China, a country known for exports and giving loans to other nations. Despite its global economic power, China’s debt stands at $14,692 billion.

Japan is third on the list with a national debt of $10,797 billion. It is followed by the United Kingdom in fourth place, which owes $3,469 billion.

France comes in fifth with $3,354 billion in debt, while Italy holds the sixth position with $3,141 billion.

The report shows a surprising fact: even the strongest economies in the world are heavily in debt. Countries like the US, China, and Japan — often seen as global leaders — have taken massive loans for development, defense, healthcare, and other needs.

It’s important to understand that national debt is not always a sign of weakness. Governments often borrow money to invest in their country's future, such as building infrastructure, improving public services, or managing economic crises.

In the end, this report reminds us that borrowing is a common part of running a country — even for the world’s richest and most powerful nations.