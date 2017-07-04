Juncker tells near-empty EU parliament: "You are ridiculous"

Headlines

Rashmika Mandanna’s touching response to rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda’s brother’s film Baby: ‘Super’

Balika Vadhu actor Ruslaan Mumtaz returns from Manali after being stuck in floods: ‘Thank you for sparing my life’

Is Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 on hold at CBFC as its plot is about compulsory sex education, homosexuality? Read to know more

Mukesh Ambani’s wife, Nita Ambani launches 11-day children's festival ‘NMACC Bachpan’; check date, ticket prices

Delhi floods: Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad commuters must avoid these roads; full traffic advisory

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Yashasvi And Rohit Hit Hundreds, India Takes Control Of Day 2

Rashmika Mandanna’s touching response to rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda’s brother’s film Baby: ‘Super’

Balika Vadhu actor Ruslaan Mumtaz returns from Manali after being stuck in floods: ‘Thank you for sparing my life’

Weight loss: 7 morning exercises to shed some extra kilos

Weight loss: 6 magical benefits of cinnamon in losing belly fat

8 must-watch Hindi OTT series based on books

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

Big blow to Rahul Gandhi! Gujarat High Court refuses to stay conviction in defamation case

PM Modi arrives in Paris, Delhi Roads Underwater, Massive Jams, Metro Hit & More | | DNA News Wrap, July 13

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Trolled For Their Outfits, Ashoke Pandit reacts to 72 Hoorain trailer & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 29

Balika Vadhu actor Ruslaan Mumtaz returns from Manali after being stuck in floods: ‘Thank you for sparing my life’

Is Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 on hold at CBFC as its plot is about compulsory sex education, homosexuality? Read to know more

After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, this female star to headline her own film in YRF Spy Universe

HomeWorld

mumbai

Juncker tells near-empty EU parliament: "You are ridiculous"

EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker called European lawmakers "ridiculous" on Tuesday for failing to turn up to an address by Malta's prime minister, saying they should show more respect for smaller members of the bloc.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 04, 2017, 04:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker called European lawmakers "ridiculous" on Tuesday for failing to turn up to an address by Malta's prime minister, saying they should show more respect for smaller members of the bloc.

Juncker, himself from the small Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, was visibly annoyed as he watched the proceedings in the near empty parliamentary chamber in Strasbourg.

"You are ridiculous," he told the gathering called to listen to a speech by Malta's Joseph Muscat.

"The fact that there's about 30 members of parliament present in this debate only really illustrates the fact that parliament is not serious," he said. "The European Parliament is ridiculous, very ridiculous."

Juncker said Malta, the EU's smallest country that had just completed a stint running the bloc's presidency, deserved better.

"If Mr. Muscat was Mrs Merkel, difficult as that is to imagine, or Mr Macron, we would have a full house," Juncker said, referring to the leaders of Germany and France.

Parliament president Antonio Tajani - one of the 751 lawmakers who did turn up - did not address the low attendance, but told Juncker himself to take a more respectful tone.

"You may criticize the parliament, yes, but the Commission does not control the parliament, it's the parliament that should be controlling the Commission," he said, to a smattering of applause.

Slightly more than 400,000 people live on Malta, putting it just behind Luxembourg whose population comes in over the half-million mark.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu drop major hint about taking a break? See post

China beats SpaceX, launches world's first methane-powered rocket

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actress, after 7 nominations

NCR flood update: After Delhi, Yamuna water enters Noida; 2 feet water submerges sectors, streets

'Humare pass fast bowlers ki line...': Rohit Sharma's hard-hitting take on India's pace attack for West Indies tour

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE