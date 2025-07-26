'Judiciary centre attacked': Eight killed in terror attack in Iran's Zahedan, here's what we know so far

The attack comes weeks after the large-scale war between Iran and Israel. In June, Israel launched attacks on Iran, aiming to destroy Tehran's nuclear infrastructure. Later the same month, the United States stepped in, dropping bunker-buster bombs on three key nuclear sites in Iran.

A total of eight people, including five civilians and three assailants, were killed, and 13 others were injured during a "terrorist attack" on a judiciary centre in Zahedan, a city in southeastern Iran, on Saturday, as reported by AFP, citing state media. According to the Iranian state media, the attackers were later killed by the security forces.

"Unknown gunmen attacked the judiciary centre in Zahedan," the capital of southeastern Sistan Baluchistan province, the judiciary's Mizan Online said as quoted by AFP. The statement further added that eight people, including five civilians and three gunmen, were killed.

The attackers tried to enter the building disguised as visitors, Alireza Daliri, deputy police commander of Sistan-Baluchistan province said, as quoted by the news agency AFP. Jaish al-Adl (Arabic for "Army of Justice"), a Baloch jihadist group based in Pakistan but also active in Iran, claimed responsibility for the attack, AFP quoted Iranian media as saying.

The attack comes weeks after the large-scale war between Iran and Israel.