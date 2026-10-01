JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini renews countersuit against former banker Chirayu Rana

Lorna Hajdini, a JPMorgan Chase executive, has renewed her countersuit against Chirayu Rana in Manhattan federal court. She accuses him of fabricating claims of sexual abuse to extort millions from her and alleges defamation.

JPMorgan Chase executive Lorna Hajdini has renewed her countersuit against former banker Chirayu Rana, accusing him of fabricating claims that she used him as her "sex slave". The suit filed in a Manhattan federal court on Monday alleged that Rana levelled the allegations to extract millions of dollars from her and the banking giant.

The suit added that Rana waged a 'deliberate and sustained scheme' to portray her as a racist sexual predator and criminal, according to a report in New York Post.

The suit claimed that Rana's allegations were false and sought unspecified damages for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other claims. Hajdini said Rana's accusations caused her severe anxiety, panic and fear, prompting her to withdraw from personal relationships.

In her previous counterclaims, filed in July, Hajdini also alleged that Rana had filed similar sexual harassment claims in a previous job.

Reacting to the fresh suit filed against his client, Rana's attorney, Jon Norinsberg, rejected Hajdini's allegations and called them 'baseless'.

"Ms Hajdini's counterclaims are baseless, retaliatory and a transparent attempt to intimidate Mr Rana for exposing serious misconduct at JPMorgan," said Norinsberg.

What did Rana claim in the April lawsuit?

First made public in April, the lawsuit filed by Rana stated that the alleged abuse began in spring 2024 after the two started working together.

Rana alleged Hajdini made repeated sexual advances, threatened to sabotage his promotion, and made racially charged comments about his background and his wife. He alleged a non-consensual sexual act at his apartment.

JPMorgan has not commented on the renewed filing. The case is pending in Manhattan federal court.