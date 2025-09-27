Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Journalist grills Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif AGAIN over claims of India operating Imran Khan's X, says 'Imran in his prison cell or...', WATCH

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was grilled by journalist Mehdi Hasan who pointed out his recent statement on Imran Khan, was contradicting his previous claims about Pakistan's former PM. Here's what happened.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 03:42 PM IST

Journalist grills Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif AGAIN over claims of India operating Imran Khan's X, says 'Imran in his prison cell or...', WATCH
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's bizarre reply, 'It’s all over social media', while he was asked for evidences of Pakistan's claim that it shot down Indian jets in an CNN interview, was quite an embarrasing moment for him and his country. However, his recent statements, in which he spreads 'misinformation' have proved that he never learned from his past mistakes.  This time, he was grilled by journalist Mehdi Hasan who pointed out his recent statement on Imran Khan, was contradicting his previous claims about Pakistan's former PM.

Here's what happened

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was being interviewed by British-American Journalist Mehdi Hasan. While replying over a question on Imran Khan's social media activity, Asif alleged that Imran Khan’s X was being operated by himself from inside Adiala Jail.

However, he was left flustered and was out of words, when Hasan pointed out that this statement was contradictory to Asif's earlier claim that India was controlling Khan's account.

"He is operating a Twitter account from the jail cell," Asif said. Hasan questioned, "You said he was operating from India the other day... You said India is controlling his Twitter account... You just made two different allegations. Is it Imran in his prison cell or is it India?"

Asif replied, "Either he is operating from the cell or he should at least identify who is operating the jail cell." When asked about the evidence supporting his claims, he cited "intelligence sources" but refused to provide proof. "The evidence I cannot publicly disclose the evidence," he said. On why he made the claim without disclosure, Asif said, "No, because it is there."

WATCH:

Khawaja Asif on Imran Khan and Pakistan ties with US-China

Mehdi Hasan also questioned Asif about the Pakistani government’s handling of Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned since August 2023 after a three-year sentence in a corruption case. Asif dodged the question, saying, "He must prove that he has clean hands."

During the interview, Asif also addressed Pakistan’s foreign ties. He dismissed concerns that closer ties with the US could affect relations with China. Asif said,  stating, "We are not worried about that, because it's a time-tested relationship with China - since the more could just conclude it by saying that China is not worried about our flirtations or whatever you call it.  In the past, even today and in the future also, China has been a very reliable ally, a very reliable provider of arms of all kinds to us. Our Air Force, submarines, and planes. Our submarines are from there. Almost a major portion of our arms are from China, and our defence cooperation is increasing. It is much more robust than before, with China... the main reason is the unreliability of other sources like the United States of America.”

