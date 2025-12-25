Jordan launches fresh airstrikes on Syria’s Sweida province, says, 'neutralised a number of arms...'; Here's what we know so far
WORLD
Jordan carried out airstrikes in southern Syria’s Sweida province targeting drug and arms smuggling networks near the border. Jordanian forces said traffickers and storage sites were neutralised amid ongoing security concerns, as instability and smuggling persist along the Jordan-Syria frontier.
Jordan carried out a series of airstrikes in southern Syria's Sweida province, targeting suspected drug smuggling networks and storage sites near the border, Syrian media and a rights monitor reported.
Syrian state-run Ikhbariya TV said the raids late on Wednesday (local time) hit drug storage locations and a weapons facility used by armed smuggling gangs. It added that a former Syrian army outpost, recently repurposed for narcotics storage, was also destroyed, reports Xinhua news agency.
Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported multiple strikes in border areas and observed intensive aircraft activity.
In a statement, the Jordanian Armed Forces confirmed it has "neutralised a number of arms and drug traffickers ... along the northern border of Jordan" and "targeted a number of factories and workshops used by these groups as hideouts" for cross-border smuggling operations toward Jordan, without specifying the locations.
Jordan has intensified military operations along its northern border in recent years, many of which, through drones, are cited as growing threats from drug and weapons trafficking networks.
A year after Syria's political transition, Jordan continues to grapple with security threats along its northern border, with experts pointing to persistent smuggling activities and regional instability as ongoing concerns.
Jordanian military and strategic analyst Nidal Abu Zeid told Xinhua in a recent interview that despite improvements, security concerns along Jordan's northern frontier remain.
"The geographic nature of the border between Jordan, Syria, and Iraq, which extends across rugged and sparsely populated terrain, makes full control a continuous challenge," Abu Zeid said.
Smuggling operations have increasingly shifted to more isolated and uncoordinated attempts, he noted.
Public law professor and political analyst Muath Abu Dalou told Xinhua that Jordan is closely monitoring developments in southern Syria. "The continued activity of smugglers and armed groups requires Jordan to maintain a high level of vigilance."
Many Jordanian experts have linked long-term border security directly to Syria's stability and unity, as Jordan shares a border of some 375 km with Syria.
Syria entered a political transition in December 2024 following the collapse of the former government after years of conflict. Over the past year, the country has witnessed a gradual reopening of public institutions, a partial return of services in major cities, and diplomatic outreach with regional and international actors.
However, large parts of the country continue to face reconstruction challenges, particularly in areas heavily damaged during the conflict, while security incidents persist along the border regions.
