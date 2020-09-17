Joe Biden warns UK against breaking Brexit deal

Headlines

Wordle 794 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 22

DNA TV Show: How's ISRO ensuring Chandrayaan-3’s safe landing on moon?

Haryana govt transfers 20 IPS officers; Gurugram gets new police commissioner

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, Ghaziabad’s priest stopped by Delhi police over ‘hate speech’

Asia Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Sanju Samson-Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from India's squad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 794 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 22

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Haryana govt transfers 20 IPS officers; Gurugram gets new police commissioner

Indian films banned in Pakistan

10 most venomous animals in the world

Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial House: Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 100 crore ancestral home 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

Salman Khan rocks a stylish new bald look; fans impressed and hoping for 'Tere Naam 2'

Insights on India's selection process for Asia Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar & Rohit Sharma addresses the press conference

Indian Matchmaking's Pradhyuman Maloo, who rejected 150 marriage proposals, now accused of domestic violence by wife

Jailer crosses Rs 500 crore at box office, Rajinikanth-starrer becomes only the second Tamil film to achieve the feat

'He’s the protagonist...': Gulshan Devaiah slams portal for not naming Pankaj Tripathi in post about OMG 2's success

HomeWorld

World

Joe Biden warns UK against breaking Brexit deal

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Biden said: "We can't allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit. Any trade deal between the US and UK must be contingent upon respect for the Agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 17, 2020, 04:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has warned the UK against breaking the Brexit deal, saying he will not allow peace in Northern Ireland to become a "casualty" if he is elected in November, the media reported.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Biden said: "We can't allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit.

"Any trade deal between the US and UK must be contingent upon respect for the Agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period."

The Good Friday Agreement refers to a pair of deals signed on April 1998 that ended most of the violence of the Troubles, a political conflict in Northern Ireland that had been ongoing since the 1960s.

It served as a major development in the Northern Ireland peace process of the 1990s.

His tweet comes as visiting UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been trying to reassure US politicians about the latest Brexit developments, the BBC reported.

While Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he trusted the UK to "get this right", House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there was "no chance" of a UK-US trade deal getting through Congress if Britain violated international agreements.

Brexit is high on the agenda at Raab`s Washington meetings, after the controversial Internal Market Bill, which would give the UK government the power to override part of the Brexit withdrawal deal, cleared its first Parliamentary hurdle earlier this week.

It now faces further scrutiny in the House of Commons, and also needs to be passed by the House of Lords.

If the law comes into force, it would breach international law, reports the BBC.

On Tuesday, four US Congressmen in a letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the plans to give ministers powers to override part of the UK`s exit agreement, designed to avoid a hard Irish border. could have "disastrous consequences for the Good Friday Agreement and broader process to maintain peace on the island of Ireland".

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Bangladeshi woman claims Noida man married her, then fled; police launch probe

Gujarat diamond merchant, wife who earn Rs 15 crore per year leave wealth to become monks; millionaire family’s story

Wordle 793 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 21

Meet UAE's richest man aka Russian Mark Zuckerberg with net worth of Rs 95000 crore who leads luxurious life in Dubai

Sunny Deol reacts to reports of Border 2 after Gadar 2 success, says 'I have not...'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE