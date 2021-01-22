Headlines

'Centre won't implement Women's Reservation Bill', says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

WhatsApp users can now pay businesses directly in chat via UPI, credit card and more

Meet man who slept on station, never went to college, built Rs 36000 crore company from Rs 1000, his net worth is...

Raj Kundra is back on Instagram with strong message for haters, says 'your hate makes me...'

Meet IAS sisters from Agra who cleared UPSC together, one of them is a topper, other one secured AIR...

Joe Biden unblocks this model on Twitter, follows 13 people from official account

These 13 people include his wife Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and a few colleagues, including a celebrity model

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 22, 2021, 12:20 PM IST

As soon as US President Joe Biden took the oath of office, he was given the permission to handle the official Twitter account of the President of the United States.  Biden has followed a total of 13 people from this account so far. 

These 13 people include his wife Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and a few colleagues, including celebrity model Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen herself requested the president to follow him, which Biden accepted.

Model Chrissy Teigen, who was on the list of people followed by the official Twitter account of US President Joe Biden, tweeted a request stating that Trump has blocked her on the official Twitter handle of POTUS, and asked the President to follow her.

"hello @joebidenI have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz," she tweeted.

Teigen, 35, who is deeply influenced by Biden and feels that America will be able to touch new heights under him, was in Washington DC with her husband singer John Legend and her children on the occasion of the US President's swearing-in ceremony.

The model expressed her happiness by tweeting after POTUS herself.

Democrat Biden, 78, became the oldest US president in history at a scaled-back ceremony in Washington on Wednesday that has been largely stripped of its usual pomp and circumstance, due both to the coronavirus and security concerns following the January 6 assault on the US Capitol by Trump supporters. Biden was sworn in by supreme court chief justice John Roberts, and his wife, Jill Biden, held the Bible as he took the oath.

Joe Biden arrived at the US Capitol on Wednesday morning for his presidential inauguration, ready to take over a country battered by the coronavirus pandemic and to put an end to a tumultuous four years under President Donald Trump. 

